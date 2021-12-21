Categories
10 Best React Menus Libraries
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menu
Horizontal scrolling menu component for React.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rbm
react-burger-menu
🍔 An off-canvas sidebar component with a collection of effects and styles using CSS transitions and SVG path animations
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
42.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/menu
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
85.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/menu
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvs
react-virtualized-select
HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@react-stately/menu
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
99.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-menu
React Menu
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
849K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/menu
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mn
markdown-navbar
Best markdown navigation bar for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rc-drawer
React Drawer
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
666K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
men
@react-md/menu
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
teselagen-react-components
React components shared across teselagen's apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-popup-state
boilerplate for common Material-UI Menu, Popover and Popper use cases
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
90.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-layout
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-labs-react-menu
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hr
hamburger-react
Animated hamburger menu icons for React (1.5 KB) 🍔
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
537
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-foundation
Foundation as React components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-contextmenu
Project is no longer maintained
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dm
@atlaskit/dropdown-menu
A dropdown menu displays a list of actions or options to a user.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-contexify
Add a context menu to your react app with ease
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
742
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
men
@atlaskit/menu
A collection of composable menu components that can be used anywhere.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-dd-menu
React Dropdown Menu
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhm
react-hamburger-menu
Built for React, handy menu icon.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-simple-tree-menu
A simple React tree menu component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-metismenu
A ready / simple to use, highly customizable, updateable, ajax supported, animated and material designed menu component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-drawer
react.js drawer component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-menu-surface
Material Components for React (MDC React)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mdl
React Components for Material Design Lite
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-menu
Material Components for React (MDC React)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbm
redux-burger-menu
A Redux reducer and higher-order component decorator for use with react-burger-menu
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbd
react-bootstrap-dropdown-menu
A simple dropdown menu for React, with Bootstrap icon trigger
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
947
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mfb
Material floating action button implemented as a React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-sidenav
React based Sidebar Navigation
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
525
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-infinity-menu
A react component that displays an unlimited deep menu
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
436
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-sidemenu
React sidemenu component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
375
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-menus
A carefully crafted menu widget for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
348
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcm
react-context-menu
A lightweight right-click context menu implemented in React.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
212
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-nested-menu
React JS component for rendering nested navigation menus
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mur
material-ui-responsive-drawer
Material-UI responsive Drawer is a React-Redux component that uses Material-UI to create a responsive Drawer.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-menu
Accessible menu React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rda
react-dropdown-advanced
An advanced React Dropdown Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtm
react-tree-menu
A stateless tree menu component for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-side-bar
React Side Bar Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-tabify
A dead simple tab component for ReactJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-contextmenu-component
React component that adds a context menu to any component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfc
react-fluid-container
Graceful dynamic/variable height animation
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rma
react-menu-aim
A React mixin version of Amazon's jQuery-menu-aim plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-sliding-sidemenu
Customisable Responsive sliding sidebar menu , can be easily intigrated within application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
