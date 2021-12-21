openbase logo
10 Best React Menus Libraries

rhs

react-horizontal-scrolling-menu

Horizontal scrolling menu component for React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rbm

react-burger-menu

🍔 An off-canvas sidebar component with a collection of effects and styles using CSS transitions and SVG path animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
42.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation

@ag-grid-enterprise/menu

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
85.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@chakra-ui/menu

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
rvs

react-virtualized-select

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@react-stately/menu

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
99.8K
Last Commit
3d ago

rc-menu

React Menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
849K
Last Commit
16d ago

@react-spectrum/menu

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
mn

markdown-navbar

Best markdown navigation bar for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

rc-drawer

React Drawer

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
666K
Last Commit
3mos ago
men

@react-md/menu

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
14d ago

teselagen-react-components

React components shared across teselagen's apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

material-ui-popup-state

boilerplate for common Material-UI Menu, Popover and Popper use cases

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
90.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-layout

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@workday/canvas-kit-labs-react-menu

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3d ago
hr

hamburger-react

Animated hamburger menu icons for React (1.5 KB) 🍔

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
537
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago

react-foundation

Foundation as React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
rc

react-contextmenu

Project is no longer maintained

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dm

@atlaskit/dropdown-menu

A dropdown menu displays a list of actions or options to a user.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26.7K
Last Commit
rc

react-contexify

Add a context menu to your react app with ease

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
742
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
men

@atlaskit/menu

A collection of composable menu components that can be used anywhere.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
rdm

react-dd-menu

React Dropdown Menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rhm

react-hamburger-menu

Built for React, handy menu icon.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rst

react-simple-tree-menu

A simple React tree menu component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rm

react-metismenu

A ready / simple to use, highly customizable, updateable, ajax supported, animated and material designed menu component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rd

react-drawer

react.js drawer component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@material/react-menu-surface

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rm

react-mdl

React Components for Material Design Lite

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@material/react-menu

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rbm

redux-burger-menu

A Redux reducer and higher-order component decorator for use with react-burger-menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rbd

react-bootstrap-dropdown-menu

A simple dropdown menu for React, with Bootstrap icon trigger

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
947
Last Commit
1yr ago
rm

react-mfb

Material floating action button implemented as a React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rs

react-sidenav

React based Sidebar Navigation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
525
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-infinity-menu

A react component that displays an unlimited deep menu

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
436
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rs

react-sidemenu

React sidemenu component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
375
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rm

react-menus

A carefully crafted menu widget for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
348
Last Commit
rcm

react-context-menu

A lightweight right-click context menu implemented in React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
212
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnm

react-nested-menu

React JS component for rendering nested navigation menus

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
mur

material-ui-responsive-drawer

Material-UI responsive Drawer is a React-Redux component that uses Material-UI to create a responsive Drawer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-menu

Accessible menu React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rda

react-dropdown-advanced

An advanced React Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rtm

react-tree-menu

A stateless tree menu component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsb

react-side-bar

React Side Bar Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
1yr ago
rt

react-tabify

A dead simple tab component for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rcc

react-contextmenu-component

React component that adds a context menu to any component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rfc

react-fluid-container

Graceful dynamic/variable height animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rma

react-menu-aim

A React mixin version of Amazon's jQuery-menu-aim plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rss

react-sliding-sidemenu

Customisable Responsive sliding sidebar menu , can be easily intigrated within application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago