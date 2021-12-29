Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Marquee Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rt
react-ticker
React Ticker is a lightweight, performant React component, that moves text, images and videos infinitely like a newsticker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rms
react-marquee-slider
The marquee slider of your deepest dreams. Only for React.js ⛺
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfm
react-fast-marquee
A lightweight React component that utilizes the power of CSS animations to create silky smooth marquees.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mrd
marquee-react-dwyer
A Globally Designed Marquee Component For React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Slow
rdm
react-double-marquee
A smooth-scrolling React <marquee> component that loops content.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmm
react-marquee-master
React component to allow you to create a vertically scrolling marquee
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-simple-marquee
Marquee build with React and CSS animation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcm
react-css-marquee
Marquee element in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-smooth-marquee
Another implementation of a marquee tag in React, designed to avoid stuttering issues
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtm
react-text-marquee
A <marquee> component for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-marquee
A <marquee> component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmt
react-marquee-text-component
A react component about marquee text https://pubdreamcc.github.io/react-marquee-text-component/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmd
react-marquee-double
react-marquee-double component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-malarquee
A flexible marquee react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
@seberm/react-marquee
React Marquee using GSAP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sm
simple-marquee
marquee component for react
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rml
react-marquee-line
A react component for running item(s) of an array automatically, infinitely within one line, with configurable gap, running speed, styles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rum
react-upward-marquee
an upward marquee react components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-marquees
A Marquee element implementation in React using requestAnimationFrame
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sr
selectable-react
React JS Selectable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbm
react-beauty-marquee
react beauty marquee
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-drag-marquee
a draggable marquee component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kum
ks-unlimited-marquee
🐞 A unidirectional scrollable React component. （React无限滚动组件）
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package