10 Best React Marquee Libraries

rt

react-ticker

React Ticker is a lightweight, performant React component, that moves text, images and videos infinitely like a newsticker.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rms

react-marquee-slider

The marquee slider of your deepest dreams. Only for React.js ⛺

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfm

react-fast-marquee

A lightweight React component that utilizes the power of CSS animations to create silky smooth marquees.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
1mo ago
mrd

marquee-react-dwyer

A Globally Designed Marquee Component For React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
rdm

react-double-marquee

A smooth-scrolling React <marquee> component that loops content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
rmm

react-marquee-master

React component to allow you to create a vertically scrolling marquee

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
1yr ago
rsm

react-simple-marquee

Marquee build with React and CSS animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
9mos ago
rcm

react-css-marquee

Marquee element in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
18d ago
rsm

react-smooth-marquee

Another implementation of a marquee tag in React, designed to avoid stuttering issues

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
rtm

react-text-marquee

A <marquee> component for react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rm

react-marquee

A <marquee> component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmt

react-marquee-text-component

A react component about marquee text https://pubdreamcc.github.io/react-marquee-text-component/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rmd

react-marquee-double

react-marquee-double component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rm

react-malarquee

A flexible marquee react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rm

@seberm/react-marquee

React Marquee using GSAP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sm

simple-marquee

marquee component for react

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
rml

react-marquee-line

A react component for running item(s) of an array automatically, infinitely within one line, with configurable gap, running speed, styles.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rum

react-upward-marquee

an upward marquee react components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rm

react-marquees

A Marquee element implementation in React using requestAnimationFrame

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sr

selectable-react

React JS Selectable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rbm

react-beauty-marquee

react beauty marquee

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rdm

react-drag-marquee

a draggable marquee component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
kum

ks-unlimited-marquee

🐞 A unidirectional scrollable React component. （React无限滚动组件）

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago