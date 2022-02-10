openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Map Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

deck.gl

WebGL2 powered visualization framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

react-map-gl

React friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation
rl

react-leaflet

React components for Leaflet maps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
193K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

google-map-react

Google map library for react that allows rendering components as markers 🎉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
226K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rsw

react-svg-worldmap

A simple, compact and free React SVG world map.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pm

pigeon-maps

ReactJS Maps without external dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rgm

react-google-maps

React.js Google Maps integration component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
152K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
rmg

react-mapbox-gl

A React binding of mapbox-gl-js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community

google-maps-react

Companion code to the "How to Write a Google Maps React Component" Tutorial

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

g-mapify

Flexible react google map with more options of search, pick & select.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-simple-maps

Beautiful React SVG maps with d3-geo and topojson using a declarative api.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
58.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
geo

@nivo/geo

nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
api

@react-google-maps/api

React Google Maps API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
164K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

@appbaseio/reactivemaps

Search UI components for React and Vue: powered by appbase.io / Elasticsearch

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
13d ago
rgp

react-google-places-suggest

React component to select geolocated suggestion from Google Maps Places API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
10d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-maps

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
746
Last Commit
6d ago
rsg

react-static-google-map

Load Google Static images in your react app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rum

react-usa-map

React component with all USA States with customizable options. No D3 needed.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
rgm

react-google-maps-api

React Google Maps API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
8d ago
rmg

react-map-gl-geocoder

React wrapper for mapbox-gl-geocoder for use with react-map-gl

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rg

react-gmaps

A Google Maps component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsm

react-svg-map

A set of React.js components to display an interactive SVG map

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rmg

react-mapbox-gl-geocoder

You can see the demo here

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rgm

react-google-map

React component to render a map with markers from Google Maps API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rs

react-spatial

Components to build React map apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
695
Last Commit
rdm

react-d3-map

react-d3 interactive map

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
462
Last Commit
rdm

react-d3-map-core

react-d3 map core component

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
450
Last Commit
ram

react-australia-map

React Australia SVG map with customizable options. No D3 needed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ymr

yandex-map-react

Yandex map react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit

react-cartographer

Generic component for displaying Yahoo / Google / Bing maps.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
2yrs ago

google-react-maps

A new approach to the google maps api using react.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
2yrs ago

google-map-react-smesh

Google map library for react that allows rendering components as markers 🎉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
gdr

gmap-dragdrop-react

Google Maps drag and drop React component; on, off, and between maps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rgm

react-google-map-components

Declarative React Google Map Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
rm

react-map

A map component for [React](https://github.com/facebook/react), the declarative UI library. Allow your React sites to use Google Maps easily.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago