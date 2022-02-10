Categories
10 Best React Map Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
deck.gl
WebGL2 powered visualization framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-map-gl
React friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Poor Documentation
rl
react-leaflet
React components for Leaflet maps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
193K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
google-map-react
Google map library for react that allows rendering components as markers 🎉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
226K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rsw
react-svg-worldmap
A simple, compact and free React SVG world map.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pm
pigeon-maps
ReactJS Maps without external dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rgm
react-google-maps
React.js Google Maps integration component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
152K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
rmg
react-mapbox-gl
A React binding of mapbox-gl-js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Unwelcoming Community
google-maps-react
Companion code to the "How to Write a Google Maps React Component" Tutorial
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
g-mapify
Flexible react google map with more options of search, pick & select.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-simple-maps
Beautiful React SVG maps with d3-geo and topojson using a declarative api.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
58.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
geo
@nivo/geo
nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
api
@react-google-maps/api
React Google Maps API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
164K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
@appbaseio/reactivemaps
Search UI components for React and Vue: powered by appbase.io / Elasticsearch
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgp
react-google-places-suggest
React component to select geolocated suggestion from Google Maps Places API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-maps
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
746
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsg
react-static-google-map
Load Google Static images in your react app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rum
react-usa-map
React component with all USA States with customizable options. No D3 needed.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
rgm
react-google-maps-api
React Google Maps API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmg
react-map-gl-geocoder
React wrapper for mapbox-gl-geocoder for use with react-map-gl
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-gmaps
A Google Maps component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-svg-map
A set of React.js components to display an interactive SVG map
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmg
react-mapbox-gl-geocoder
You can see the demo here
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rgm
react-google-map
React component to render a map with markers from Google Maps API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
rs
react-spatial
Components to build React map apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
695
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-d3-map
react-d3 interactive map
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
462
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-d3-map-core
react-d3 map core component
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
450
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ram
react-australia-map
React Australia SVG map with customizable options. No D3 needed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ymr
yandex-map-react
Yandex map react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-cartographer
Generic component for displaying Yahoo / Google / Bing maps.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
google-react-maps
A new approach to the google maps api using react.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
google-map-react-smesh
Google map library for react that allows rendering components as markers 🎉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gdr
gmap-dragdrop-react
Google Maps drag and drop React component; on, off, and between maps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgm
react-google-map-components
Declarative React Google Map Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-map
A map component for [React](https://github.com/facebook/react), the declarative UI library. Allow your React sites to use Google Maps easily.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
