10 Best React localStorage Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rp
redux-persist
persist and rehydrate a redux store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
3
Hard to Use
2
Slow
uls
use-local-storage-state
React hook that persists data in localStorage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
644
Weekly Downloads
26.8K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rns
react-native-storage
local storage wrapper for both react-native and browser. Support size controlling, auto expiring, remote data auto syncing and getting batch data in one query.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
rl
redux-localstorage
Store enhancer that syncs (a subset) of your Redux store state to localstorage.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ups
use-persisted-state
A custom React Hook that provides a multi-instance, multi-tab/browser shared and persistent state.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
74.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rls
redux-localstorage-simple
Save and load Redux state to and from LocalStorage.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsh
react-storage-hooks
React hooks for persistent state
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
37.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
redux-state-sync
A lightweight middleware to sync your redux state across browser tabs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loc
@react-mock/localstorage
Declarative mocks for React state and global APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rul
react-use-localstorage
(seeking maintainers) ⚓ React hook for using local storage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rl
reactjs-localstorage
Easy methods for use localstorage in Reactjs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lib
libreact
Collection of useful React components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
react-localstorage
Simple componentized localstorage implementation for Facebook's React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-storage
Storage Component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
