openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React localStorage Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rp

redux-persist

persist and rehydrate a redux store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
3Hard to Use
2Slow
uls

use-local-storage-state

React hook that persists data in localStorage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
644
Weekly Downloads
26.8K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rns

react-native-storage

local storage wrapper for both react-native and browser. Support size controlling, auto expiring, remote data auto syncing and getting batch data in one query.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
rl

redux-localstorage

Store enhancer that syncs (a subset) of your Redux store state to localstorage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ups

use-persisted-state

A custom React Hook that provides a multi-instance, multi-tab/browser shared and persistent state.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
74.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rls

redux-localstorage-simple

Save and load Redux state to and from LocalStorage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
rsh

react-storage-hooks

React hooks for persistent state

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
37.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rss

redux-state-sync

A lightweight middleware to sync your redux state across browser tabs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
loc

@react-mock/localstorage

Declarative mocks for React state and global APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rul

react-use-localstorage

(seeking maintainers) ⚓ React hook for using local storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rl

reactjs-localstorage

Easy methods for use localstorage in Reactjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
lib

libreact

Collection of useful React components

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rl

react-localstorage

Simple componentized localstorage implementation for Facebook's React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rs

react-storage

Storage Component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago