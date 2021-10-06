Categories
10 Best React Loading Spinner Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rs
react-spinners
A collection of loading spinner components for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
207K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
rls
react-loader-spinner
Collection set of react-spinner for async operation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
95.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
rn
@tanem/react-nprogress
⌛ A React primitive for building slim progress bars.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@commercetools-uikit/loading-spinner
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/spinner
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-spinner
Zero configuration loading spinner.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@clayui/loading-indicator
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@uidu/spinner
Guidu is uidu's design system library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
is
ink-spinner
Spinner component for Ink
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
135K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-indicators
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spinners-react
Lightweight SVG/CSS spinners for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-shimmer
🌠 Async loading, performant Image component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@nature-ui/spinner
Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rls
react-loading-spin
A simple reusable animated spinner react component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
379
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-spinners-css
Amazing collection of React spinners components with pure css
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
888
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-redux-spinner
An automatic spinner for react and redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
brs
better-react-spinkit
A collection of loading indicators for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlo
react-loading-overlay
Loading overlays with fade, spinner, message support.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
44K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
res
respinner
Pretty and customizable svg spinners for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
269
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-spinner-children
A React component wrapper for spin.js with support for children
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
29.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-loader
React component that displays a spinner via spin.js until your component is loaded
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
528
Weekly Downloads
21.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rms
react-md-spinner
Material Design Spinner components for React.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-promise-tracker
Simple promise tracker React Hook and Hoc. https://lemoncode.github.io/react-promise-tracker/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@amalto/spinner
📦 Platform 6 UI components provided to develop the user interface of services
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsk
react-spinners-kit
A collection of loading spinners with React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@42.nl/ui-core-spinner
UI components as used by 42.nl
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rla
react-loader-advanced
Show loader overlaying your component during async events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-spinner-material
A simple react component made using canvas and window frame animations
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
slr
svg-loaders-react
React implementation of the SVG Loaders library by Sam Herbert
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rai
@s-ui/react-atom-image
AtomImage is a component that loads an image inside, maintaining all the accesibility attributes. This component can be set to show a placeholder image, a skeleton and/or a spinner while the final image is being loaded. This component will also show an Er
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ras
@s-ui/react-atom-spinner
> An animated loop used for giving users feedback while the content of a page or section is being loaded.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lb
@govuk-react/loading-box
Absolutely positioned loading overlay with spinner and numerous configurable options.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
res
react-epic-spinners
Reusable react components for epic-spinners
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
307
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-svg-spinner
An SVG spinner component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpl
react-pure-loaders
React PureComponent loading animations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
533
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hal
halogen
A collection of loading spinners with React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ras
react-awesome-spinners
Awesome spinners for React 👋 ⚛ Built with styled-components 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rol
react-overlay-loader
A simple overlay loader for React web applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcs
react-css-spinners
CSS-only spinners for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ss
styled-spinkit
Spinner Loading components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rla
react-loading-animation
A pretty loading spinner based on Google's colorful spinner animation.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@sourcegraph/react-loading-spinner
Sourcegraph's loading spinner
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rol
react-overlay-loading
Overlay react component with dynamic spinners/loading components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpc
reactjs-percentage-circle
🐟 a react component to show percentage circle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-spinjs
A wrapper around spin.js, instantly useable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-skeleton
React Skeleton - display component loading states.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rls
react-loaders-spinners
A component-based loaders/spinners React library, built with styled-components 💅.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
re
react-elements
A library of reusable React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-spinkits
A react wrapper of SpinKit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcl
react-core-loading-spinner
🦋 a component for react loading spinner
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
