10 Best React Loading Spinner Libraries

react-spinners

A collection of loading spinner components for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
207K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
2Highly Customizable
react-loader-spinner

Collection set of react-spinner for async operation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
95.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
@tanem/react-nprogress

⌛ A React primitive for building slim progress bars.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@commercetools-uikit/loading-spinner

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/spinner

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
react-spinner

Zero configuration loading spinner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@clayui/loading-indicator

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
3d ago

@uidu/spinner

Guidu is uidu's design system library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
5d ago
ink-spinner

Spinner component for Ink

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
135K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-indicators

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

spinners-react

Lightweight SVG/CSS spinners for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
react-shimmer

🌠 Async loading, performant Image component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
17d ago

@nature-ui/spinner

Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
6d ago
react-loading-spin

A simple reusable animated spinner react component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
379
Last Commit
3mos ago
react-spinners-css

Amazing collection of React spinners components with pure css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
888
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-redux-spinner

An automatic spinner for react and redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
better-react-spinkit

A collection of loading indicators for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-loading-overlay

Loading overlays with fade, spinner, message support.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
44K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
respinner

Pretty and customizable svg spinners for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
269
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-spinner-children

A React component wrapper for spin.js with support for children

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
29.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-loader

React component that displays a spinner via spin.js until your component is loaded

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
528
Weekly Downloads
21.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-md-spinner

Material Design Spinner components for React.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-promise-tracker

Simple promise tracker React Hook and Hoc. https://lemoncode.github.io/react-promise-tracker/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@amalto/spinner

📦 Platform 6 UI components provided to develop the user interface of services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
13d ago
react-spinners-kit

A collection of loading spinners with React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@42.nl/ui-core-spinner

UI components as used by 42.nl

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
20d ago
react-loader-advanced

Show loader overlaying your component during async events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-spinner-material

A simple react component made using canvas and window frame animations

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
svg-loaders-react

React implementation of the SVG Loaders library by Sam Herbert

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
@s-ui/react-atom-image

AtomImage is a component that loads an image inside, maintaining all the accesibility attributes. This component can be set to show a placeholder image, a skeleton and/or a spinner while the final image is being loaded. This component will also show an Er

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
@s-ui/react-atom-spinner

> An animated loop used for giving users feedback while the content of a page or section is being loaded.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
@govuk-react/loading-box

Absolutely positioned loading overlay with spinner and numerous configurable options.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
react-epic-spinners

Reusable react components for epic-spinners

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
307
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-svg-spinner

An SVG spinner component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-pure-loaders

React PureComponent loading animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
533
Last Commit
1yr ago
halogen

A collection of loading spinners with React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
react-awesome-spinners

Awesome spinners for React 👋 ⚛ Built with styled-components 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-overlay-loader

A simple overlay loader for React web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-css-spinners

CSS-only spinners for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
styled-spinkit

Spinner Loading components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-loading-animation

A pretty loading spinner based on Google's colorful spinner animation.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@sourcegraph/react-loading-spinner

Sourcegraph's loading spinner

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-overlay-loading

Overlay react component with dynamic spinners/loading components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
5yrs ago
reactjs-percentage-circle

🐟 a react component to show percentage circle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-spinjs

A wrapper around spin.js, instantly useable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
6yrs ago
react-skeleton

React Skeleton - display component loading states.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
react-loaders-spinners

A component-based loaders/spinners React library, built with styled-components 💅.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-elements

A library of reusable React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
6yrs ago
react-spinkits

A react wrapper of SpinKit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-core-loading-spinner

🦋 a component for react loading spinner

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago