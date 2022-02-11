Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Loading Skeleton Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ri
react-image
React.js <img> tag rendering with multiple fallback & loader support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
62K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rls
react-loading-skeleton
Create skeleton screens that automatically adapt to your app!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
259K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rcl
react-content-loader
⚪ SVG-Powered component to easily create skeleton loadings.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
394K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
@chakra-ui/skeleton
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tiny-skeleton-loader-react
zero dependency, ultra lightweight (1KB gzipped) skeleton loader component for react 🐥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
790
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
se
skeleton-elements
Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
@yisheng90/react-loading
🤚 A loading skeleton component built on React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
la
lazy-attr
Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsl
react-skeleton-loader
A react helper for skeleton loaders
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rea
@skeleton-elements/react
Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ras
@s-ui/react-atom-skeleton
Display the loading state of a component while avoding layout shift
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
skulletor
SkeletorJS is a Javascript library that allow you to ease your skeleton loading screen creation. It use predefined shapes you can configure and compose to create more complex skeleton.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@trainline/react-skeletor
Skeleton loading for React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
971
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rse
@nejcm/react-skeleton-emotion
React skeleton loader.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
515
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rb
react-bones
💀 Dead simple content loading components for React and React-Native. 💀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-skeleton
React Skeleton - display component loading states.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
@thevsstech/react-native-skeleton
SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-skeleton-content
React skeleton
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rps
react-preload-skeleton
Online examples [Here](https://durandneto.github.io/react-preload-skeleton/docs/?path=/story/colors-new-colors--all-colors)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ske
@bianic-ui/skeleton
React component to render a placeholders while you wait for content to load
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tin
@madlabpack/tiny
[![npm (scope)](https://img.shields.io/npm/dw/tiny.svg?label=madlab)](https://github.com/MadLabDesign/tiny) [![npm bundle size (minified)](https://img.shields.io/bundlephobia/min/tiny.svg)](https://github.com/MadLabDesign/tiny)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
@linja/react-skeleton
Skeleton loading for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
essential-react
A minimal skeleton for building testable React apps using Babel
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rts
react-text-skeleton
A simple and small react library in order to create a text skeleton that either blurs out a dummy text or displays a loading gradient until the loaded text is provided.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@o-rango/o-content-placeholder
O-RANGO customizable component placeholder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-simple-skeleton
Responsive basic skeleton loading for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package