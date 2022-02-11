openbase logo
10 Best React Loading Skeleton Libraries

react-image

React.js <img> tag rendering with multiple fallback & loader support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
62K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
react-loading-skeleton

Create skeleton screens that automatically adapt to your app!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
259K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-content-loader

⚪ SVG-Powered component to easily create skeleton loadings.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
394K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant

@chakra-ui/skeleton

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago

tiny-skeleton-loader-react

zero dependency, ultra lightweight (1KB gzipped) skeleton loader component for react 🐥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
790
Last Commit
23d ago
skeleton-elements

Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
@yisheng90/react-loading

🤚 A loading skeleton component built on React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
9mos ago
lazy-attr

Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-skeleton-loader

A react helper for skeleton loaders

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@skeleton-elements/react

Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4mos ago
@s-ui/react-atom-skeleton

Display the loading state of a component while avoding layout shift

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit

skulletor

SkeletorJS is a Javascript library that allow you to ease your skeleton loading screen creation. It use predefined shapes you can configure and compose to create more complex skeleton.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@trainline/react-skeletor

Skeleton loading for React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
971
Last Commit
4yrs ago
@nejcm/react-skeleton-emotion

React skeleton loader.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
515
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-bones

💀 Dead simple content loading components for React and React-Native. 💀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-skeleton

React Skeleton - display component loading states.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
@thevsstech/react-native-skeleton

SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-skeleton-content

React skeleton

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-preload-skeleton

Online examples [Here](https://durandneto.github.io/react-preload-skeleton/docs/?path=/story/colors-new-colors--all-colors)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
@bianic-ui/skeleton

React component to render a placeholders while you wait for content to load

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
@madlabpack/tiny

[![npm (scope)](https://img.shields.io/npm/dw/tiny.svg?label=madlab)](https://github.com/MadLabDesign/tiny) [![npm bundle size (minified)](https://img.shields.io/bundlephobia/min/tiny.svg)](https://github.com/MadLabDesign/tiny)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@linja/react-skeleton

Skeleton loading for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
essential-react

A minimal skeleton for building testable React apps using Babel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-text-skeleton

A simple and small react library in order to create a text skeleton that either blurs out a dummy text or displays a loading gradient until the loaded text is provided.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@o-rango/o-content-placeholder

O-RANGO customizable component placeholder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-simple-skeleton

Responsive basic skeleton loading for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago