10 Best React List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rv
react-virtuoso
The most powerful virtual list component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
rsh
react-sortable-hoc
A set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
563K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
rv
react-virtualized
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
4
Bleeding Edge
rw
react-window
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
946K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
react-list
📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdl
react-drag-listview
A simple draggable list component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
@reach/listbox
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/listbox
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/list
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lis
@react-md/list
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-virtual-list
🧾 React Virtual List Component which worked with animation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
370
Weekly Downloads
591K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-super-responsive-table
Turn the tables on unresponsive data!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-group
Render React children with a separator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
111K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdl
react-dual-listbox
A feature-rich dual listbox for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@researchgate/react-intersection-list
React infinite scroll using the Intersection <Observer /> API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-movable
🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-react-lists
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-listview
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-treelist
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rn
react-nestable
Drag & drop hierarchical list made as a react component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-listbox
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtv
react-tiny-virtual-list
A tiny but mighty 3kb list virtualization library, with zero dependencies 💪 Supports variable heights/widths, sticky items, scrolling to index, and more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
84.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-draggable-list
React component for a list of draggable collapsible items
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-drag-sortable
React drag & drop highly customizable sortable list component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvl
react-virtual-list
Super simple virtualized list React component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
610
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsl
react-scrollable-list
A scrollable, high-performance list component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
293
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rls
react-list-select
React-based list with selectable and navigable items
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
react-listbox
a double listbox react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdl
react-dual-list-box
A dual listbox component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
