10 Best React List Libraries

rv

react-virtuoso

The most powerful virtual list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use
rsh

react-sortable-hoc

A set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
563K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rv

react-virtualized

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
rw

react-window

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
946K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant

react-list

📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdl

react-drag-listview

A simple draggable list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

@reach/listbox

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@react-spectrum/listbox

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/list

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3d ago
lis

@react-md/list

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

rc-virtual-list

🧾 React Virtual List Component which worked with animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
370
Weekly Downloads
591K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rsr

react-super-responsive-table

Turn the tables on unresponsive data!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
rg

react-group

Render React children with a separator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
111K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rdl

react-dual-listbox

A feature-rich dual listbox for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@researchgate/react-intersection-list

React infinite scroll using the Intersection <Observer /> API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
22d ago
rm

react-movable

🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-react-lists

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-listview

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@progress/kendo-react-treelist

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rn

react-nestable

Drag & drop hierarchical list made as a react component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-listbox

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rtv

react-tiny-virtual-list

A tiny but mighty 3kb list virtualization library, with zero dependencies 💪 Supports variable heights/widths, sticky items, scrolling to index, and more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
84.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-draggable-list

React component for a list of draggable collapsible items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rds

react-drag-sortable

React drag & drop highly customizable sortable list component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rvl

react-virtual-list

Super simple virtualized list React component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
610
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsl

react-scrollable-list

A scrollable, high-performance list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
293
Last Commit
8mos ago
rls

react-list-select

React-based list with selectable and navigable items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rl

react-listbox

a double listbox react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rdl

react-dual-list-box

A dual listbox component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago