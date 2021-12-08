Categories
10 Best React LinkedIn API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rll
react-linkedin-login-oauth2
Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
llf
linkedin-login-for-react
LinkedIn authentication button for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-social-auth
Simple client side social authentication for React applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
409
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-share-linkedin
☢️ React component allow to share data on LinkedIn
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rls
react-linkedin-sdk
React Linkedin SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-social-plugins
Social Network SDK Components built with ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ril
react-ilyabirman-likely
React wrapper for Likely library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlo
react-linkedin-oauth2
Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-linkedin-login-popup
Create a popup to login user with linkedin. Used by aphrodite app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sul
semantic-ui-linkedin-components
A component to display data from a linkedin user
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
