10 Best React LinkedIn API Libraries

rll

react-linkedin-login-oauth2

Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
llf

linkedin-login-for-react

LinkedIn authentication button for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
8mos ago

react-social-auth

Simple client side social authentication for React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
409
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-share-linkedin

☢️ React component allow to share data on LinkedIn

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rls

react-linkedin-sdk

React Linkedin SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rsp

react-social-plugins

Social Network SDK Components built with ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1yr ago
ril

react-ilyabirman-likely

React wrapper for Likely library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rlo

react-linkedin-oauth2

Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-linkedin-login-popup

Create a popup to login user with linkedin. Used by aphrodite app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sul

semantic-ui-linkedin-components

A component to display data from a linkedin user

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit