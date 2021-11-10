Categories
10 Best React Lightbox Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rp
react-portal
🎯 React component for transportation of modals, lightboxes, loading bars... to document.body or else.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
721K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-image-lightbox
React lightbox component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
rgg
react-grid-gallery
Justified image gallery component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
ri
react-images
🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
riv
react-images-viewer
A react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
1
Easy to Use
srl
simple-react-lightbox
A simple but functional light-box for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbg
react-bnb-gallery
Simple react-based photo gallery inspired by Airbnb image gallery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
rsi
react-simple-image-viewer
Simple image viewer component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ru
react-useportal
🌀 React hook for Portals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
822
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ral
react-awesome-lightbox
Lightbox for react with zoom, rotate and move feature with touch support 💡📦
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
riv
react-image-video-lightbox
React lightbox that supports images & videos. Optimized for mobile UI, but can be used on desktop as well.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Buggy
rsl
react-spring-lightbox
📷 A flexible image gallery lightbox with native-feeling touch gestures and buttery smooth animations, built with react-spring.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmi
react-modal-image
A tiny React component providing modal image Lightbox.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fr
fslightbox-react
Basic version of Fullscreen Lightbox for React.js. Website: https://fslightbox.com/react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lr
lightbox-react
Lightbox for components or images built for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-datatrans-light-box
Lightweight React wrapper for Datatrans Payment Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
react-lightgallery
React wrapper for lightgallery.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlc
react-lightbox-component
An image lightbox component for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-popupbox
A simple lightbox component for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
769
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
pop
popups
A simple way to display beautiful popupS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
733
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfi
react-fullscreen-image
An accessible, fast, and snappy fullscreen React image viewer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
rea
reactbox
Powerful React.js-based lightbox
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbg
reactive-blueimp-gallery
A React component (HOC) for BlueImp gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ril
react-image-lightbox-universal
Lightbox component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fl
@billogram/foundation-lightbox
> React lightbox components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
itl
image-tab-lightbox
🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
riv
react-image-viewer
a react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
react-lightbox
ReactJS Lightbox lib
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
