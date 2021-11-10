openbase logo
10 Best React Lightbox Libraries

rp

react-portal

🎯 React component for transportation of modals, lightboxes, loading bars... to document.body or else.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
721K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant

react-image-lightbox

React lightbox component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
rgg

react-grid-gallery

Justified image gallery component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
ri

react-images

🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
riv

react-images-viewer

A react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Easy to Use
srl

simple-react-lightbox

A simple but functional light-box for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rbg

react-bnb-gallery

Simple react-based photo gallery inspired by Airbnb image gallery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
rsi

react-simple-image-viewer

Simple image viewer component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
ru

react-useportal

🌀 React hook for Portals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
822
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
ral

react-awesome-lightbox

Lightbox for react with zoom, rotate and move feature with touch support 💡📦

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
riv

react-image-video-lightbox

React lightbox that supports images & videos. Optimized for mobile UI, but can be used on desktop as well.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Buggy
rsl

react-spring-lightbox

📷 A flexible image gallery lightbox with native-feeling touch gestures and buttery smooth animations, built with react-spring.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
rmi

react-modal-image

A tiny React component providing modal image Lightbox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fr

fslightbox-react

Basic version of Fullscreen Lightbox for React.js. Website: https://fslightbox.com/react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
lr

lightbox-react

Lightbox for components or images built for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-datatrans-light-box

Lightweight React wrapper for Datatrans Payment Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rl

react-lightgallery

React wrapper for lightgallery.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rlc

react-lightbox-component

An image lightbox component for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rp

react-popupbox

A simple lightbox component for react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
769
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
pop

popups

A simple way to display beautiful popupS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
733
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rfi

react-fullscreen-image

An accessible, fast, and snappy fullscreen React image viewer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Buggy
rea

reactbox

Powerful React.js-based lightbox

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rbg

reactive-blueimp-gallery

A React component (HOC) for BlueImp gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1yr ago
ril

react-image-lightbox-universal

Lightbox component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
6yrs ago
fl

@billogram/foundation-lightbox

> React lightbox components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
itl

image-tab-lightbox

🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
riv

react-image-viewer

a react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rl

react-lightbox

ReactJS Lightbox lib

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago