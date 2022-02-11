openbase logo
10 Best React Lazy Load Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gatsby-image

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
9Performant
7Great Documentation
ri

react-image

React.js <img> tag rendering with multiple fallback & loader support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
62K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
gbi

gatsby-background-image

Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
99K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rio

react-intersection-observer

React implementation of the Intersection Observer API to tell you when an element enters or leaves the viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
708K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ud

use-debouncy

🌀 Small (~0.2kb) debounce effect hook for React with TypeScript support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rv

react-virtualized

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge

rsuite-table

A React table component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
rl

react-lazyload

Lazy load your component, image or anything matters the performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
224K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rll

react-lazy-load

React component that renders children elements when they enter the viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rvs

react-virtualized-select

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rlb

react-lazy-blur-image

Load low resolution / placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rbi

react-blur-image-loader

Blurred progressive image loader for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ras

react-async-script-loader

A decorator for script lazy loading on react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rpi

react-progressive-image-loading

Progressively load images using a blur effect.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rss

react-select-search

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@times-components/lazy-load

A collection of reusable components used by The Times

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-cloudimage-responsive

Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with fancy animation on image load. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive/issues

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
5d ago
rll

react-lazy-load-image-component

React Component to lazy load images and components using a HOC to track window scroll position.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
907
Weekly Downloads
162K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rsi

react-simple-img

🌅 React lazy load images with IntersectionObserver API and Priority Hints

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
967
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rli

react-lazy-images

🖼️ 🛋️ Components and utilities for lazy image loading in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rlr

react-lazily-render

Delay mounting expensive components until a placeholder component has been scrolled into view.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rlm

react-lazy-media

Lazy load image, picture, video, and iframe media React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
25d ago

react-list-lazy-load

Lazy loading wrapper for react-list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
1yr ago
ria

react-image-and-background-image-fade

React Image and Background Image Preloader and Fade in. Load those images in smooth!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
503
Last Commit
1mo ago
rr

react-resolver

Async rendering & data-fetching for universal React applications.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rlp

react-lazy-progressive-image

React Progressive images with Lazy loading ⚡

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rpi

react-preload-image

Preload and fade in an image. Optional support for lazy loading.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
916
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rl

react-lazy

Universal lazy loader components using IntersectionObserver for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
866
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rcl

react-component-lazy-loader

Lazy Loading of React components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
796
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ri

react-imgr

A Progressive image component for react applications

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
1mo ago
ril

@s-ui/react-image-lazy-load

SUI Image Lazy Load

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
655
Last Commit
rlp

react-lazy-paginated-tree

React tree-view component built for performance, customizability and large data sets. Supports lazy loading and pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
348
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rii

react-ideal-image

🖼️ An Almost Ideal React Image Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
258
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rcl

react-cloudinary-lazy-image

Lazy-loading React image component based on Cloudinary api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rld

react-lazy-data

Lazy-load data with React Suspense

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ill

@afiniti/image-lazy-load

Performance optimization helps improve the loading time of a web app. Using this custom react component, image elements on the site can be loaded in a lazy manner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rf

react-flares

Semi-framework and cli to speed up web projects with React, Typescript and Webpack.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ril

react-image-loader-hoc

React High Order Component (HOC) to handle Image Components pre-loading state and onLoad error state

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
1yr ago
ll

@huds0n/lazy-list

Lazy loading flatlist

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
ri

react-imageblurloader

Image loader using blur.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rls

react-lazy-ssr

React.lazy substitute which works with server-side rendering

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ril

react-image-lazy-load

React component that renders Images when they enter the viewport with placeholder/loader image capability.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rlb

react-lazy-blur

The laziest image loader for React.js

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
rpl

react-progress-loading

Light weight react library to progressively load images using a medium like blur effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rlr

react-lazy-route

A simple yet elegant wrapper around react-router-dom's Route to lazy load components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rb

react-bundle

Lazy load dependencies (using bundle-loader or import())

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
laz

lazyimage

React Component for Progressive Image Loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rac

react-async-component-loader

Webpack loader to lazy load your components, wrapping them into preloader component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mr

mithril-resolver

A React-Resolver-esque Higher Order Component for the Mithril VDOM library to write universal/isomorphic lazy-loading views

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
use

uselazy

react hook for lazy load whatever you fucking want

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago