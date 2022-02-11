Categories
10 Best React Lazy Load Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-image
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10
Easy to Use
9
Performant
7
Great Documentation
ri
react-image
React.js <img> tag rendering with multiple fallback & loader support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
62K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
gbi
gatsby-background-image
Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
99K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rio
react-intersection-observer
React implementation of the Intersection Observer API to tell you when an element enters or leaves the viewport.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
708K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ud
use-debouncy
🌀 Small (~0.2kb) debounce effect hook for React with TypeScript support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rv
react-virtualized
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
4
Bleeding Edge
rsuite-table
A React table component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
rl
react-lazyload
Lazy load your component, image or anything matters the performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
224K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rll
react-lazy-load
React component that renders children elements when they enter the viewport.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rvs
react-virtualized-select
HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rlb
react-lazy-blur-image
Load low resolution / placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rbi
react-blur-image-loader
Blurred progressive image loader for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ras
react-async-script-loader
A decorator for script lazy loading on react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rpi
react-progressive-image-loading
Progressively load images using a blur effect.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rss
react-select-search
⚡️ Lightweight select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@times-components/lazy-load
A collection of reusable components used by The Times
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-cloudimage-responsive
Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with fancy animation on image load. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive/issues
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rll
react-lazy-load-image-component
React Component to lazy load images and components using a HOC to track window scroll position.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
907
Weekly Downloads
162K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-simple-img
🌅 React lazy load images with IntersectionObserver API and Priority Hints
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
967
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rli
react-lazy-images
🖼️ 🛋️ Components and utilities for lazy image loading in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlr
react-lazily-render
Delay mounting expensive components until a placeholder component has been scrolled into view.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlm
react-lazy-media
Lazy load image, picture, video, and iframe media React components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-list-lazy-load
Lazy loading wrapper for react-list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ria
react-image-and-background-image-fade
React Image and Background Image Preloader and Fade in. Load those images in smooth!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
503
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-resolver
Async rendering & data-fetching for universal React applications.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlp
react-lazy-progressive-image
React Progressive images with Lazy loading ⚡
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpi
react-preload-image
Preload and fade in an image. Optional support for lazy loading.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
916
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rl
react-lazy
Universal lazy loader components using IntersectionObserver for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
866
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcl
react-component-lazy-loader
Lazy Loading of React components
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
796
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-imgr
A Progressive image component for react applications
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ril
@s-ui/react-image-lazy-load
SUI Image Lazy Load
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
655
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlp
react-lazy-paginated-tree
React tree-view component built for performance, customizability and large data sets. Supports lazy loading and pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
348
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rii
react-ideal-image
🖼️ An Almost Ideal React Image Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
258
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcl
react-cloudinary-lazy-image
Lazy-loading React image component based on Cloudinary api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rld
react-lazy-data
Lazy-load data with React Suspense
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ill
@afiniti/image-lazy-load
Performance optimization helps improve the loading time of a web app. Using this custom react component, image elements on the site can be loaded in a lazy manner.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-flares
Semi-framework and cli to speed up web projects with React, Typescript and Webpack.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ril
react-image-loader-hoc
React High Order Component (HOC) to handle Image Components pre-loading state and onLoad error state
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ll
@huds0n/lazy-list
Lazy loading flatlist
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-imageblurloader
Image loader using blur.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rls
react-lazy-ssr
React.lazy substitute which works with server-side rendering
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ril
react-image-lazy-load
React component that renders Images when they enter the viewport with placeholder/loader image capability.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlb
react-lazy-blur
The laziest image loader for React.js
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpl
react-progress-loading
Light weight react library to progressively load images using a medium like blur effect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlr
react-lazy-route
A simple yet elegant wrapper around react-router-dom's Route to lazy load components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb
react-bundle
Lazy load dependencies (using bundle-loader or import())
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
laz
lazyimage
React Component for Progressive Image Loading
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-async-component-loader
Webpack loader to lazy load your components, wrapping them into preloader component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mr
mithril-resolver
A React-Resolver-esque Higher Order Component for the Mithril VDOM library to write universal/isomorphic lazy-loading views
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
use
uselazy
react hook for lazy load whatever you fucking want
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
