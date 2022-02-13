openbase logo
10 Best React Infinite Scroll Libraries

rv

react-virtuoso

The most powerful virtual list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use

pro-gallery

Blazing fast & beautiful galleries built for the web

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Performant
4Highly Customizable
rv

react-virtualized

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
rw

react-window

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
946K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
ris

react-infinite-scroll-component

An awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
400K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

react-list

📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rmi

react-masonry-infinite

React component for masonry infinite grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ris

react-infinite-scroller

⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
5d ago
ris

react-infinite-scroll-hook

A simple hook to create infinite scroll list components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
38.6K
Last Commit
17d ago

@researchgate/react-intersection-list

React infinite scroll using the Intersection <Observer /> API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
22d ago
rv

react-vtree

React component for efficiently rendering large tree structures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-lists

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
usi

use-simple-infinite-scroll

A simple React Hook for infinite scrolling built on the Intersection Observer API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
9mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-listview

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@egjs/react-infinitegrid

A module used to arrange card elements including content infinitely on a grid layout.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
588
Last Commit
1mo ago
mas

masonic

🧱 High-performance masonry layouts for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rtv

react-tiny-virtual-list

A tiny but mighty 3kb list virtualization library, with zero dependencies 💪 Supports variable heights/widths, sticky items, scrolling to index, and more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
84.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
riv

react-infinite-viewer

Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
240
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-infinite

A browser-ready efficient scrolling container based on UITableView

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-chatview

Infinite scroll chat or feed component for React.js

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rml

react-masonry-layout

MasonryLayout base on bricks.js and react !

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
895
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ris

react-infinite-scroll

An infinite scroll component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
665
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rsi

react-simple-infinite-loading

A list that infinitely loads content as user scrolls down in React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
559
Last Commit
1yr ago
rit

react-infinite-tree

The infinite-tree library for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
553
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ris

react-inverted-scrollview

Easily support inverted scrolling. Maintains a correct scroll position when new content is added.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
442
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ris

redux-infinite-scroll

React infinite scroll component designed for a Redux data-flow.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vir

@zohodesk/virtualizer

For manage large list of data

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
367
Last Commit

react-infinite-loader

a react infinite loader component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
358
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rsi

react-simple-infinite-scroll

A brutally simple react infinite scroll component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
283
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rbi

react-bidirectional-infinite-scroll

Bidirectional infinite scroll written using react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rwl

react-windowed-list

A fast, versatile virtual-render list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-infinite-scroll-container

⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ril

react-infinite-loading

a react infinite scrolling component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rli

react-limited-infinite-scroll

A limited infinite scroll component for React(React有限无限加载组件)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rbi

react-bricks-infinite

React Bricks ====================

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
ris

react-infinite-scroll-loader-y

React component for fetching new data on vertical scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
rlv

react-list-view

Infinite list view component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-redux-feed

An higher order component to create and maintain react-redux feeds from any data source

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rif

react-infinite-feed

Infinite feed with up or down scroll direction

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@pake/react-list

📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
rli

react-lazy-infinite

Infinite scrollable list of same height items lazy loaded with an automatic detection of the heigth

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-component-infinite-scroll

React Component for an Infinite Scrolling Page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago

taula

A table that will scroll forever, if you give it enough data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ris

@fand/react-infinite-scroll-container

A simple component for infinite scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ri

react-ingrid

React infinite grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago