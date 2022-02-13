Categories
10 Best React Infinite Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rv
react-virtuoso
The most powerful virtual list component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
pro-gallery
Blazing fast & beautiful galleries built for the web
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
4
Highly Customizable
rv
react-virtualized
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
4
Bleeding Edge
rw
react-window
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
946K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
ris
react-infinite-scroll-component
An awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
400K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-list
📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rmi
react-masonry-infinite
React component for masonry infinite grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ris
react-infinite-scroller
⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ris
react-infinite-scroll-hook
A simple hook to create infinite scroll list components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
38.6K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@researchgate/react-intersection-list
React infinite scroll using the Intersection <Observer /> API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-vtree
React component for efficiently rendering large tree structures
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-lists
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
usi
use-simple-infinite-scroll
A simple React Hook for infinite scrolling built on the Intersection Observer API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-listview
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@egjs/react-infinitegrid
A module used to arrange card elements including content infinitely on a grid layout.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
588
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mas
masonic
🧱 High-performance masonry layouts for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtv
react-tiny-virtual-list
A tiny but mighty 3kb list virtualization library, with zero dependencies 💪 Supports variable heights/widths, sticky items, scrolling to index, and more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
84.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
riv
react-infinite-viewer
Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
240
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-infinite
A browser-ready efficient scrolling container based on UITableView
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-chatview
Infinite scroll chat or feed component for React.js
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rml
react-masonry-layout
MasonryLayout base on bricks.js and react !
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
895
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ris
react-infinite-scroll
An infinite scroll component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
665
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-simple-infinite-loading
A list that infinitely loads content as user scrolls down in React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
559
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rit
react-infinite-tree
The infinite-tree library for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
553
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ris
react-inverted-scrollview
Easily support inverted scrolling. Maintains a correct scroll position when new content is added.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
442
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ris
redux-infinite-scroll
React infinite scroll component designed for a Redux data-flow.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vir
@zohodesk/virtualizer
For manage large list of data
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
367
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-infinite-loader
a react infinite loader component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
358
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-simple-infinite-scroll
A brutally simple react infinite scroll component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
283
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbi
react-bidirectional-infinite-scroll
Bidirectional infinite scroll written using react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwl
react-windowed-list
A fast, versatile virtual-render list component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-infinite-scroll-container
⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ril
react-infinite-loading
a react infinite scrolling component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rli
react-limited-infinite-scroll
A limited infinite scroll component for React(React有限无限加载组件)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbi
react-bricks-infinite
React Bricks ====================
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ris
react-infinite-scroll-loader-y
React component for fetching new data on vertical scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlv
react-list-view
Infinite list view component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-redux-feed
An higher order component to create and maintain react-redux feeds from any data source
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rif
react-infinite-feed
Infinite feed with up or down scroll direction
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@pake/react-list
📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rli
react-lazy-infinite
Infinite scrollable list of same height items lazy loaded with an automatic detection of the heigth
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-component-infinite-scroll
React Component for an Infinite Scrolling Page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
taula
A table that will scroll forever, if you give it enough data.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ris
@fand/react-infinite-scroll-container
A simple component for infinite scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-ingrid
React infinite grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
