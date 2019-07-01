Categories
6 Best React Image Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rpg
react-photo-gallery
React Photo Gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rgg
react-grid-gallery
Justified image gallery component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
iur
image-upload-react
react image picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rip
react-image-picker
Picks images from gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
739
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsg
react-smart-gallery
A React component that render images in a box using multi-photo story grid. Just like facebook does in timeline.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
154
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgp
react-gallery-picker
Gallery Picker with React js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
