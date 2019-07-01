openbase logo
6 Best React Image Picker Libraries

react-photo-gallery

React Photo Gallery

1.7K
20.2K
3yrs ago
5.0/ 5
2
react-grid-gallery

Justified image gallery component for React

633
6.1K
1yr ago
5.0/ 5
2
1Performant
image-upload-react

react image picker

3
322
6mos ago
react-image-picker

Picks images from gallery

739
react-smart-gallery

A React component that render images in a box using multi-photo story grid. Just like facebook does in timeline.

19
154
4yrs ago
react-gallery-picker

Gallery Picker with React js

0
3
1yr ago