10 Best React Image Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rc
react-cropper
Cropperjs as React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
95.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@toast-ui/react-image-editor
🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-easy-crop
A React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aic
antd-img-crop
🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
rae
react-avatar-editor
Small avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ric
react-image-crop
A responsive image cropping tool for React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
4.96KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rif
react-image-file-resizer
Resize Local Images with React 🌄 🌅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rae
react-avatar-edit
👤 Load, crop & preview avatar with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-cloudimage-responsive
Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with fancy animation on image load. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive/issues
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
imt
imtool
🖼️ Client-side canvas-based image manipulation library.
Save
BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
445
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpc
react-perspective-cropper
React component performing border detection, perspective correction and simple image filters over a provided image 📲 📸
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
roi
react-optimized-image
Easy to use React components for optimized-images-loader / next-optimized-images.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rci
react-cropper-image-editor
An image editor built on top of CropperJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ric
react-image-cropper
react image crop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rie
react-image-effects
⭐ react component that adds effects to images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rai
react-avatar-image-cropper
This is a slight component without any dependencies for cropping image
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmc
react-multi-crops
A multiple cropping component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rip
react-image-process
🎨 a image process component for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-avatar-cropper
Aiming to be a complete solution for avatar cropping in react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-cropperjs
A React component wrapper of cropperjs (without the jQuery) -
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cr
cropper-react
CropperJs with react hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ric
react-image-crop-component
Component for easy image cropping in react
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-cropping
image cropping
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmc
react-multi-cropper
An react component to get image data from multiple regions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rim
react-image-manipulation-spfx
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rif
react-image-filter
Lightweight React component, for applying color filters on images, works in all modern browsers plus IE10+ and Edge.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tin
tinycrop
Pure JavaScript image crop library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gri
gl-react-image
Universal gl-react Image that implements resizeMode in OpenGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-croppie
an image cropping plugin based on [Croppie](http://foliotek.github.io/Croppie) keep in mind this is a work in progress and not all the features of croppie are yet available ##install
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-crop
An image cropping react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cropperjs-react
React component wrapper for CropperJS using react hooks
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-darkroom
An HTML5 Image Editing Component built with ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rif
react-image-file-cropper
It provides you a button to upload the file with image preview and cropper according to the need
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ddm-react-cropperjs
React component that wraps the CropperJS library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-smartpicture
React module to crop and focus images
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-simple-image-editor
A simple image editor for react
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-image-markup
Markup Image with ReactJS (customizable)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rie
react-image-edit
client easy image edit library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
rc-cropper
An react component wrapping the Cropperjs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-avatar-crop
This is a simple react component used to crop avatar image.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gj
garea.js
A simple selection of area in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-core-image-upload
a component for image to upload and crop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-simple-crop
✂️ A React component library for cropping and previewing images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-unicrop
A React library to crop image with a fixed size and a circle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdc
react-dnd-crop
React custom Drag and drop with Cropper
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mosaic
Generate mosaic images in react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mri
minimalistic-react-image-editor
Simple image editor for the react applications
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
src
simple-react-cropper
Simple React image cropper with cropper.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ic
image-cutter
React component for take a square from an image. Isefull for edit profile photo before saving - https://codesandbox.io/s/image-cutter-0v2he?file=/src/App.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-cdnvision
Resize, crop, and process images in the cloud, simply by changing their URLs
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
