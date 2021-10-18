openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Image Manipulation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rc

react-cropper

Cropperjs as React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
95.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@toast-ui/react-image-editor

🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-easy-crop

A React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aic

antd-img-crop

🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rae

react-avatar-editor

Small avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ric

react-image-crop

A responsive image cropping tool for React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rif

react-image-file-resizer

Resize Local Images with React 🌄 🌅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
rae

react-avatar-edit

👤 Load, crop & preview avatar with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

react-cloudimage-responsive

Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with fancy animation on image load. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive/issues

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
5d ago
imt

imtool

🖼️ Client-side canvas-based image manipulation library.

BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
445
Last Commit
1yr ago
rpc

react-perspective-cropper

React component performing border detection, perspective correction and simple image filters over a provided image 📲 📸

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
8mos ago
roi

react-optimized-image

Easy to use React components for optimized-images-loader / next-optimized-images.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rci

react-cropper-image-editor

An image editor built on top of CropperJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ric

react-image-cropper

react image crop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rie

react-image-effects

⭐ react component that adds effects to images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6mos ago
rai

react-avatar-image-cropper

This is a slight component without any dependencies for cropping image

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rmc

react-multi-crops

A multiple cropping component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rip

react-image-process

🎨 a image process component for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rac

react-avatar-cropper

Aiming to be a complete solution for avatar cropping in react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-cropperjs

A React component wrapper of cropperjs (without the jQuery) -

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cr

cropper-react

CropperJs with react hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
ric

react-image-crop-component

Component for easy image cropping in react

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
2yrs ago

rc-cropping

image cropping

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmc

react-multi-cropper

An react component to get image data from multiple regions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
1yr ago
rim

react-image-manipulation-spfx

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
rif

react-image-filter

Lightweight React component, for applying color filters on images, works in all modern browsers plus IE10+ and Edge.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tin

tinycrop

Pure JavaScript image crop library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gri

gl-react-image

Universal gl-react Image that implements resizeMode in OpenGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
1yr ago
rc

react-croppie

an image cropping plugin based on [Croppie](http://foliotek.github.io/Croppie) keep in mind this is a work in progress and not all the features of croppie are yet available ##install

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit

react-crop

An image cropping react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago

cropperjs-react

React component wrapper for CropperJS using react hooks

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
rd

react-darkroom

An HTML5 Image Editing Component built with ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rif

react-image-file-cropper

It provides you a button to upload the file with image preview and cropper according to the need

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ddm-react-cropperjs

React component that wraps the CropperJS library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago
rs

react-smartpicture

React module to crop and focus images

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rsi

react-simple-image-editor

A simple image editor for react

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit

react-image-markup

Markup Image with ReactJS (customizable)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rie

react-image-edit

client easy image edit library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
rc

rc-cropper

An react component wrapping the Cropperjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rac

react-avatar-crop

This is a simple react component used to crop avatar image.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
gj

garea.js

A simple selection of area in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago

react-core-image-upload

a component for image to upload and crop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rsc

react-simple-crop

✂️ A React component library for cropping and previewing images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-unicrop

A React library to crop image with a fixed size and a circle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rdc

react-dnd-crop

React custom Drag and drop with Cropper

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
rm

react-mosaic

Generate mosaic images in react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mri

minimalistic-react-image-editor

Simple image editor for the react applications

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
src

simple-react-cropper

Simple React image cropper with cropper.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ic

image-cutter

React component for take a square from an image. Isefull for edit profile photo before saving - https://codesandbox.io/s/image-cutter-0v2he?file=/src/App.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-cdnvision

Resize, crop, and process images in the cloud, simply by changing their URLs

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago