10 Best React Icon Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
styled-icons
💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
@fluentui/react-icons
Fluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ant-design/icons
⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
732K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Responsive Maintainers
react-icons
svg react icons of popular icon packs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
880K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
19
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
10
Performant
@progress/kendo-react-common
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
184K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-feather
React component for Feather icons
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
171K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Abandoned
rk
react-kawaii
Cute SVG React Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/icon
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
377K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uifabric/icons
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
95.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-icon
Icon component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
