10 Best React Icon Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
styled-icons

💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

@fluentui/react-icons

Fluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@ant-design/icons

⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
732K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers

react-icons

svg react icons of popular icon packs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
880K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
10Performant

@progress/kendo-react-common

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
184K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-feather

React component for Feather icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
171K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
rk

react-kawaii

Cute SVG React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/icon

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
377K
Last Commit
9d ago

@uifabric/icons

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
95.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
ri

react-icon

Icon component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use