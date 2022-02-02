Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React HTTP Request Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
axios
Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.9M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
1,740
Top Feedback
121
Easy to Use
114
Great Documentation
94
Performant
use-http
🐶 React hook for making isomorphic http requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
19.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ku
ky-universal
Use Ky in both Node.js and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
503
Weekly Downloads
473K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
res
restool
RESTool is an open source UI tool for managing RESTful APIs. It could save you time developing your own internal tools. A live example:
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-request
Declarative HTTP requests for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@pinkairship/use-data-fetch
A data fetch hook that stays out of your way.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uhs
use-http-service
Minimal React hook that wraps a fetch request to a JSON HTTP service.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rua
react-use-api
Async HTTP request data for axios. Designed for diverse UI states, SSR and data pre-caching.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
1
Poor Documentation
rhr
react-http-request
React component exposes network request functionality
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-ajax
Ajax Request Component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lr
loti-request
React hooks and components to make declarative http request
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
shr
sn-http-request
ServiceNow Javascript HTTP Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
beccaccino
Beccaccino is an easy, sexy, reliable, framework agnostic http client for redux that is ⚡️beccaccino fast!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uf
uf
- useFetch - lazy, non-lazy, both [![](https://img.shields.io/badge/example-blue.svg)](https://codesandbox.io/s/usefetch-request-response-managed-state-ruyi3?file=/src/index.js) [![](https://img.shields.io/badge/video-red.svg)](https://www.youtube.com/wat
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-submitter
Friendly interactive Submitter for React
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ram
react-api-manager
APIManager used in most React.js projects. Basically a fetch variant that's able to handle retries and timeouts.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-fetchino
A tiny React component to fetch HTTP requests.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hj
hermes-js
Universal action dispatcher for JavaScript apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package