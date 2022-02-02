openbase logo
10 Best React HTTP Request Libraries

axios

Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.9M
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
1,740
Top Feedback
121Easy to Use
114Great Documentation
94Performant

use-http

🐶 React hook for making isomorphic http requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
19.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
ky-universal

Use Ky in both Node.js and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
503
Weekly Downloads
473K
Last Commit
20d ago
restool

RESTool is an open source UI tool for managing RESTful APIs. It could save you time developing your own internal tools. A live example:

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-request

Declarative HTTP requests for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@pinkairship/use-data-fetch

A data fetch hook that stays out of your way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
use-http-service

Minimal React hook that wraps a fetch request to a JSON HTTP service.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4mos ago
react-use-api

Async HTTP request data for axios. Designed for diverse UI states, SSR and data pre-caching.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
react-http-request

React component exposes network request functionality

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-ajax

Ajax Request Component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
7yrs ago
loti-request

React hooks and components to make declarative http request

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sn-http-request

ServiceNow Javascript HTTP Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit

beccaccino

Beccaccino is an easy, sexy, reliable, framework agnostic http client for redux that is ⚡️beccaccino fast!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2yrs ago
- useFetch - lazy, non-lazy, both [![](https://img.shields.io/badge/example-blue.svg)](https://codesandbox.io/s/usefetch-request-response-managed-state-ruyi3?file=/src/index.js) [![](https://img.shields.io/badge/video-red.svg)](https://www.youtube.com/wat

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
react-submitter

Friendly interactive Submitter for React

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
react-api-manager

APIManager used in most React.js projects. Basically a fetch variant that's able to handle retries and timeouts.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-fetchino

A tiny React component to fetch HTTP requests.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
hermes-js

Universal action dispatcher for JavaScript apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago