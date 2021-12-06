Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best React HTTP Header Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rha
react-helmet-async
Thread-safe Helmet for React 16+ and friends
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.4M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
react-helmet
A document head manager for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
47
Top Feedback
17
Easy to Use
14
Great Documentation
7
Performant
rh
react-head
⛑ SSR-ready Document Head tag management for React 16+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package