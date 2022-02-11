Categories
10 Best React HTML Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sla
slate
A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
326K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5
Highly Customizable
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
sr
slate-react
A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
ra
react-ace
React Ace Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
354K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Hard to Use
react-froala-wysiwyg
React component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc
react-simple-code-editor
Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
265K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Responsive Maintainers
react-monaco-editor
Monaco Editor for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
65.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
hrp
html-react-parser
📝 HTML to React parser.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
572K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-react
Official CKEditor 5 React component.
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
309
Weekly Downloads
70.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-contenteditable
React component for a div with editable contents
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
86.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-richtexteditor
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rje
react-json-editor-ajrm
A modular, easy to use, react component, to view, edit, and debug javascript objects.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
49.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gr
grapesjs-react
A React wrapper for GrapesJS library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
