10 Best React HTML Editor Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
sla

slate

A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
326K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Performant
2Great Documentation
sr

slate-react

A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
ra

react-ace

React Ace Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
354K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Hard to Use

react-froala-wysiwyg

React component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc

react-simple-code-editor

Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
265K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Responsive Maintainers

react-monaco-editor

Monaco Editor for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
65.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
hrp

html-react-parser

📝 HTML to React parser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
572K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-react

Official CKEditor 5 React component.

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
309
Weekly Downloads
70.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
rc

react-contenteditable

React component for a div with editable contents

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
86.2K
Last Commit
2d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-richtexteditor

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
rje

react-json-editor-ajrm

A modular, easy to use, react component, to view, edit, and debug javascript objects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
49.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
gr

grapesjs-react

A React wrapper for GrapesJS library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation