10 Best React Hot Reload Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rhl

react-hot-loader

Tweak React components in real time. (Deprecated: use Fast Refresh instead.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
10
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
rrw

@pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin

A Webpack plugin to enable "Fast Refresh" (also previously known as Hot Reloading) for React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.1M
Last Commit
8d ago
uhr

universal-hot-reload

Hot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Buggy

@voxeet/react-redux-5.1.1

Official React bindings for Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
21.8K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
ric

react-imported-component

✂️📦Bundler-independent solution for SSR-friendly code-splitting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

electron-react-boilerplate

A Foundation for Scalable Cross-Platform Apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community

@hot-loader/react-dom

🔥 version of React-DOM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
372K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@neutrinojs/react

Create and build modern JavaScript projects with zero initial configuration.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rp

react-proxy

Proxies React components without unmounting or losing their state

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
456
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rrd

remote-redux-devtools

Redux DevTools remotely.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
54K
Last Commit
13d ago
rth

react-transform-hmr

A React Transform that enables hot reloading React classes using Hot Module Replacement API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-refetch

A simple, declarative, and composable way to fetch data for React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rar

react-app-rewire-hot-loader

Adds the react-hot-loader to your create-react-app via react-app-rewired

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
18K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rem

remotedev

Remote debugging for any flux architecture.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
eh

extract-hoc

A Babel plugin that enables react-hot-loader to work on HoCs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rht

react-hot-ts

React hot reload for TypeScript and Webpack/ts-loader or fuse-box

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
kwm

koa-webpack-middleware

webpack dev&hot middleware for koa2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
im

invalidate-module

Removes a module and all of its dependents from the require cache

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cpr

craco-plugin-react-hot-reload

Adds the react-hot-loader to your create-react-app via craco

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
895
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rhl

react-hot-loader-loader

A Webpack Loader that automatically inserts react-hot-loader to your App 👨‍🔬

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
255
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rmm

react-match-media

A react component allows you to conditionally render your components based on media queries.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nrl

@constgen/neutrino-react-launcher

Neutrino middleware for an automatic React application launching in a browser document with hot reload

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
ehr

enable-hot-reload

Library to generate make React components hot-reloadable. Compatible with `create-react-app`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rea

reaqt

react made easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rce

react-chrome-extension-boilerplate

Boilerplate for Chrome Extension React.js project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rea

reactatouille

A React Redux Webpack Gulp Sass Jest Enzyme Boilerplate

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rrm

react-redux-meteor

React bindings for Redux in Meteor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ehl

electron-hot-loader

Hot reloading for React components in electron without babel nor webpack

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sra

simple-react-app

Simple base app using react, react-router v4, hot-reload & sass.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
reh

react-express-hotloader

Boilerplate for React with hotloading, Express with reloading, Babel, EJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rhb

react-hot-boilerplate

Minimal live-editing example for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago
la

logger-app

A self-hosted application for remotely watching log files through a web UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rru

react-redux-universal-boilerplate

An Universal ReactJS/Redux Boilerplate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
roo

rook

Semi-opinionated React/Redux/Hapi/ES2016 universal framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
grf

generator-react-flux

Yeoman generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
gww

generator-wallaby-webpack-react

Yeoman generator for wallabyjs, webpack, react, hot reloading, jest and babel.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rp

react-pack

Common tools I use across my React Component projects. Webpack, Gulp, Babel, Live reload, React hot reload, CommonJs, AMD, ES6 modules, CSS, Images, JSON, Coffeescript, LESS, SASS, PostCSS, ... 通用React组件开发工具

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago

structor

Structor - React UI Builder [DEPRECATED]

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
reh

rehearse

React components playground in Zen Mode (live editing & hot reload & hands free recompile/browser refresh)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sp

state-props

Inject state into props (for stateless react components)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
rsp

redux-state-props

Redux state-props

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
rew

react-es6-webpack-boilerplate

Lightweight boilerplate for React with ES6 (Babel) and Hot reloader using Webpack.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
322
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rtb

react-transform-boilerplate

A new Webpack boilerplate with hot reloading React components, and error handling on module and component level.

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago