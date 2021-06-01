Categories
10 Best React Hot Reload Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rhl
react-hot-loader
Tweak React components in real time. (Deprecated: use Fast Refresh instead.)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
rrw
@pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin
A Webpack plugin to enable "Fast Refresh" (also previously known as Hot Reloading) for React components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.1M
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uhr
universal-hot-reload
Hot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
@voxeet/react-redux-5.1.1
Official React bindings for Redux
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
21.8K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ric
react-imported-component
✂️📦Bundler-independent solution for SSR-friendly code-splitting
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
electron-react-boilerplate
A Foundation for Scalable Cross-Platform Apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
@hot-loader/react-dom
🔥 version of React-DOM
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
372K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@neutrinojs/react
Create and build modern JavaScript projects with zero initial configuration.
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-proxy
Proxies React components without unmounting or losing their state
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
456
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrd
remote-redux-devtools
Redux DevTools remotely.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
54K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rth
react-transform-hmr
A React Transform that enables hot reloading React classes using Hot Module Replacement API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-refetch
A simple, declarative, and composable way to fetch data for React components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rar
react-app-rewire-hot-loader
Adds the react-hot-loader to your create-react-app via react-app-rewired
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
18K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rem
remotedev
Remote debugging for any flux architecture.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eh
extract-hoc
A Babel plugin that enables react-hot-loader to work on HoCs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rht
react-hot-ts
React hot reload for TypeScript and Webpack/ts-loader or fuse-box
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kwm
koa-webpack-middleware
webpack dev&hot middleware for koa2
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
im
invalidate-module
Removes a module and all of its dependents from the require cache
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpr
craco-plugin-react-hot-reload
Adds the react-hot-loader to your create-react-app via craco
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
895
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhl
react-hot-loader-loader
A Webpack Loader that automatically inserts react-hot-loader to your App 👨🔬
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
255
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmm
react-match-media
A react component allows you to conditionally render your components based on media queries.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrl
@constgen/neutrino-react-launcher
Neutrino middleware for an automatic React application launching in a browser document with hot reload
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ehr
enable-hot-reload
Library to generate make React components hot-reloadable. Compatible with `create-react-app`.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rea
reaqt
react made easy
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rce
react-chrome-extension-boilerplate
Boilerplate for Chrome Extension React.js project
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rea
reactatouille
A React Redux Webpack Gulp Sass Jest Enzyme Boilerplate
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrm
react-redux-meteor
React bindings for Redux in Meteor
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ehl
electron-hot-loader
Hot reloading for React components in electron without babel nor webpack
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sra
simple-react-app
Simple base app using react, react-router v4, hot-reload & sass.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
reh
react-express-hotloader
Boilerplate for React with hotloading, Express with reloading, Babel, EJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhb
react-hot-boilerplate
Minimal live-editing example for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
la
logger-app
A self-hosted application for remotely watching log files through a web UI.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rru
react-redux-universal-boilerplate
An Universal ReactJS/Redux Boilerplate
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
roo
rook
Semi-opinionated React/Redux/Hapi/ES2016 universal framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grf
generator-react-flux
Yeoman generator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gww
generator-wallaby-webpack-react
Yeoman generator for wallabyjs, webpack, react, hot reloading, jest and babel.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-pack
Common tools I use across my React Component projects. Webpack, Gulp, Babel, Live reload, React hot reload, CommonJs, AMD, ES6 modules, CSS, Images, JSON, Coffeescript, LESS, SASS, PostCSS, ... 通用React组件开发工具
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
structor
Structor - React UI Builder [DEPRECATED]
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
reh
rehearse
React components playground in Zen Mode (live editing & hot reload & hands free recompile/browser refresh)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
state-props
Inject state into props (for stateless react components)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
redux-state-props
Redux state-props
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rew
react-es6-webpack-boilerplate
Lightweight boilerplate for React with ES6 (Babel) and Hot reloader using Webpack.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
322
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtb
react-transform-boilerplate
A new Webpack boilerplate with hot reloading React components, and error handling on module and component level.
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
