Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Header Navigation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@availity/page-header
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
174
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnh
react-navigation-header-buttons
Easily render header buttons for react-navigation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
656
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
13hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-navigation-collapsible
An extension of react-navigation that makes your header collapsible.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ph
@atlaskit/page-header
A page header defines the top of a page. It contains a title and can be optionally combined with breadcrumbs buttons, search, and filters.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsh
@hashicorp/react-section-header
very simple headline & subheading for a section of a page
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsh
react-sticky-header
🍯 A sticky header for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsn
react-sticky-nav
A sticky nav bar for React that stays out of your way
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
762
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-navigation-touchable-item
Exposes the TouchableItem component react-navigation uses for it's stack navigator header buttons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@moxy/react-navigation
Set of react components, hooks and providers to easily kickoff a navigation environment in web projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnh
react-navigation-header
react-navigation-header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
brs
butik-react-simple-header-nav
Simple header with navigation, responsive, animated.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rh
@scripty/react-header
This is a full responsive react header component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrn
react-responsive-navigation
A responsive, reusable header element. Build a responsive, multilayer header with a simple config file.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package