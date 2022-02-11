openbase logo
10 Best React Grid Libraries

ag-grid-react

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

handsontable

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
react-virtuoso

The most powerful virtual list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use

react-grid-layout

A draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant

gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
react-virtualized

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge

@progress/kendo-react-grid

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

react-data-grid

Feature-rich and customizable data grid React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
73.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
react-masonry-css

React Masonry layout component powered by CSS, dependancy free

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
649
Weekly Downloads
75K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-datasheet

Excel-like data grid (table) component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
30.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback