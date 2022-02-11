Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Grid Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ag-grid-react
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
handsontable
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
1
Great Documentation
rv
react-virtuoso
The most powerful virtual list component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
react-grid-layout
A draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
2
Performant
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
rv
react-virtualized
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
4
Bleeding Edge
@progress/kendo-react-grid
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-data-grid
Feature-rich and customizable data grid React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
73.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rmc
react-masonry-css
React Masonry layout component powered by CSS, dependancy free
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
649
Weekly Downloads
75K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rd
react-datasheet
Excel-like data grid (table) component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
30.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package