Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Graph Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
reaflow
🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
efr
echarts-for-react
⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
76.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rdt
react-d3-tree
🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rgv
react-graph-vis
A react component to render nice graphs using vis.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
735
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rtg
react-tree-graph
A react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@xstate/react
State machines and statecharts for the modern web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
304K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
the-graph
SVG custom elements for FBP graph editing and visualization. Used in noflo/noflo-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
938
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@teambit/graph
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-digraph
A library for creating directed graph editors
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
rdg
react-d3-graph
Interactive and configurable graphs with react and d3 effortlessly
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
650
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rumble-charts
React components for building composable and flexible charts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
468
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-c3js
React component for C3.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spa
@data-ui/sparkline
A collection of data-rich UI components 📈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-trend
📈 Simple, elegant spark lines
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-plotlyjs
ReactJS / PlotlyJS integration. Draw plotly.js graphs in your react app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfc
@mrblenny/react-flow-chart
🌊 A flexible, stateless, declarative flow chart library for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
react-nvd3
React component for NVD3 re-usable charting library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ddr
dagre-d3-react
React Component for dagre-d3 package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvf
react-vis-force
![react-vis-force demo](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uber/react-vis-force/master/docs/react-vis-force.gif)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdc
react-d3-components
D3 Components for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vr
vis-react
Data visualization library based on vis.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-gitgraph
A React Component for Gitgraph.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-node-graph
React node graph component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rjg
react-json-graph
React component for rendering graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hawk-graph
A library for rendering graph vitalizations to show relationships
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcg
react-commits-graph
react component to render an svg graph of git commits
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package