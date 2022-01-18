openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Graph Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

reaflow

🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
efr

echarts-for-react

⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
76.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdt

react-d3-tree

🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rgv

react-graph-vis

A react component to render nice graphs using vis.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
735
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rtg

react-tree-graph

A react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@xstate/react

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
304K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

the-graph

SVG custom elements for FBP graph editing and visualization. Used in noflo/noflo-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
938
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@teambit/graph

A tool for component-driven application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
rfg

react-force-graph

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago

react-digraph

A library for creating directed graph editors

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
rdg

react-d3-graph

Interactive and configurable graphs with react and d3 effortlessly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
650
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago

rumble-charts

React components for building composable and flexible charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
468
Last Commit
5mos ago
rc

react-c3js

React component for C3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
spa

@data-ui/sparkline

A collection of data-rich UI components 📈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-trend

📈 Simple, elegant spark lines

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rp

react-plotlyjs

ReactJS / PlotlyJS integration. Draw plotly.js graphs in your react app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rfc

@mrblenny/react-flow-chart

🌊 A flexible, stateless, declarative flow chart library for react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation

react-nvd3

React component for NVD3 re-usable charting library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ddr

dagre-d3-react

React Component for dagre-d3 package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rvf

react-vis-force

![react-vis-force demo](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uber/react-vis-force/master/docs/react-vis-force.gif)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
rdc

react-d3-components

D3 Components for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vr

vis-react

Data visualization library based on vis.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
1yr ago
rg

react-gitgraph

A React Component for Gitgraph.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rng

react-node-graph

React node graph component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rjg

react-json-graph

React component for rendering graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4yrs ago

hawk-graph

A library for rendering graph vitalizations to show relationships

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rcg

react-commits-graph

react component to render an svg graph of git commits

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago