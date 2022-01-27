Categories
10 Best React Gradient Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gra
@visx/gradient
🐯 visx | visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gra
@vx/gradient
🐯 visx | visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
38.6K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@times-components/gradient
A collection of reusable components used by The Times
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jcg
javascript-color-gradient
Lightweight JavaScript library, used to generate an array of color gradients, between start and finish colors.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcg
react-color-gradient-picker
Color picker for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlg
react-linear-gradient-picker
Linear Gradient picker written in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgp
react-gcolor-picker
Simple color(hex, rgb/a and hsla) and gradient(linear and radial) picker for react apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
222
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ig
ink-gradient
Gradient color component for Ink
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgp
react-gradient-progress
Simple light circular progress bars in react with gradient.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rgc
react-gradient-color-picker
react gradient color picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
673
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rha
react-hash-avatar
React hash avatar algorithm
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-gradient
A React component with built-in functionality to transition between gradients
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
animated-gradient
React component with state controlled animated gradient
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlg
react-linear-gradient-button
React linear gradient button component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgt
rgt
React Gradient Text formats any text to be colored with a beautiful gradient.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgt
react-gradient-text
Slick React Gradient Text Effects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgv
react-gradient-view
Inspired from source code of http://www.blackswan.com/dragonfly/
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgg
react-gradient-generator
A color gradient generator between any two colors with a defined step for react.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uig
uigradients
Gradients-as-a-react-component™
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbg
react-background-gradient
Create "Instagram Stories"-like background gradients for images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-gpickr
A React Gradient Creator / Picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgc
react-gradient-carousel
A custom React component, with a shimmering gradient animation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-textgradient
Text gradient react component. CSS with SVG fallback.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-surfaces
A collection of animated background gradients.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rts
react-text-skeleton
A simple and small react library in order to create a text skeleton that either blurs out a dummy text or displays a loading gradient until the loaded text is provided.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
