10 Best React Gradient Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gra

@visx/gradient

🐯 visx | visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
19d ago
gra

@vx/gradient

🐯 visx | visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
38.6K
Last Commit
19d ago

@times-components/gradient

A collection of reusable components used by The Times

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
4d ago
jcg

javascript-color-gradient

Lightweight JavaScript library, used to generate an array of color gradients, between start and finish colors.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
rcg

react-color-gradient-picker

Color picker for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rlg

react-linear-gradient-picker

Linear Gradient picker written in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
rgp

react-gcolor-picker

Simple color(hex, rgb/a and hsla) and gradient(linear and radial) picker for react apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
222
Last Commit
8d ago
ig

ink-gradient

Gradient color component for Ink

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rgp

react-gradient-progress

Simple light circular progress bars in react with gradient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rgc

react-gradient-color-picker

react gradient color picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
673
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rha

react-hash-avatar

React hash avatar algorithm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
9mos ago
rg

react-gradient

A React component with built-in functionality to transition between gradients

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ag

animated-gradient

React component with state controlled animated gradient

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago
rlg

react-linear-gradient-button

React linear gradient button component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rgt

rgt

React Gradient Text formats any text to be colored with a beautiful gradient.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
rgt

react-gradient-text

Slick React Gradient Text Effects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rgv

react-gradient-view

Inspired from source code of http://www.blackswan.com/dragonfly/

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
rgg

react-gradient-generator

A color gradient generator between any two colors with a defined step for react.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
uig

uigradients

Gradients-as-a-react-component™

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rbg

react-background-gradient

Create "Instagram Stories"-like background gradients for images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
rg

react-gpickr

A React Gradient Creator / Picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rgc

react-gradient-carousel

A custom React component, with a shimmering gradient animation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rt

react-textgradient

Text gradient react component. CSS with SVG fallback.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
rs

react-surfaces

A collection of animated background gradients.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rts

react-text-skeleton

A simple and small react library in order to create a text skeleton that either blurs out a dummy text or displays a loading gradient until the loaded text is provided.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago