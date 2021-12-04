Categories
10 Best React Google Analytics Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-ga
React Google Analytics Module
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
526K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
@shopify/react-google-analytics
A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ut
@goldstack/utils-track
JavaScript Project Builder
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
g4r
ga-4-react
google analytics 4 wrapper for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@impervaos/google-analytics-spa
This is a wrapper for Google Analytics to be used in web clients, oriented to single page applications (something that google doesn't do oob), like automatically reporting requests performance, navigation links, redux plugin etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rua
react-use-analytics-api
📈 React hook for loading the Google Analytics Embed API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-analytics-charts
📊 React components to easily embed Google Analytics charts on your React site. Uses the Google Analytics Embed API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-ga-gtm
React Google Analytics Module
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
raw
react-analytics-widget
Embed Google Analytics widgets in your React applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-google-analytics
Google analytics component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rga
react-g-analytics
React google analytics with support for react-router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rga
@keg-hub/rga4
React Context and hooks for integrating Google Analytics 4 into an application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
148
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ana
@scoir/analytics
This utility helps with integration with Google Analytics in a React context.
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwa
react-with-analytics
Google Analytics for React apps with ease.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rms
react-metrics-service
React adapter for metrics services like Google Analytics, Tealium or Comcast.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@bestyled/contrib-analytics-google
React hooks to add google analytics
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ornament-react-analytics
React Analytics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package