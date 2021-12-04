openbase logo
10 Best React Google Analytics Libraries

react-ga

React Google Analytics Module

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
526K
Last Commit
2mos ago
@shopify/react-google-analytics

A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
@goldstack/utils-track

JavaScript Project Builder

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2d ago
ga-4-react

google analytics 4 wrapper for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@impervaos/google-analytics-spa

This is a wrapper for Google Analytics to be used in web clients, oriented to single page applications (something that google doesn't do oob), like automatically reporting requests performance, navigation links, redux plugin etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
7mos ago
react-use-analytics-api

📈 React hook for loading the Google Analytics Embed API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-analytics-charts

📊 React components to easily embed Google Analytics charts on your React site. Uses the Google Analytics Embed API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-ga-gtm

React Google Analytics Module

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-analytics-widget

Embed Google Analytics widgets in your React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-google-analytics

Google analytics component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
7yrs ago
react-g-analytics

React google analytics with support for react-router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@keg-hub/rga4

React Context and hooks for integrating Google Analytics 4 into an application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
148
Last Commit
1yr ago
@scoir/analytics

This utility helps with integration with Google Analytics in a React context.

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
GitHub Stars
110
Last Commit
react-with-analytics

Google Analytics for React apps with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
GitHub Stars
61
Last Commit
react-metrics-service

React adapter for metrics services like Google Analytics, Tealium or Comcast.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@bestyled/contrib-analytics-google

React hooks to add google analytics

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ornament-react-analytics

React Analytics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago