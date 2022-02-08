openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Gallery Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

pro-gallery

Blazing fast & beautiful galleries built for the web

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Performant
4Highly Customizable
rig

react-image-gallery

React carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
4Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
rrc

react-responsive-carousel

React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Performant
rmc

react-multi-carousel

A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rpg

react-photo-gallery

React Photo Gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rgg

react-grid-gallery

Justified image gallery component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
ri

react-images

🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
roc

react-owl-carousel

React + Owl Carousel

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-photoswipe-gallery

🏙 React component wrapper around PhotoSwipe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
8d ago

pure-react-carousel

A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge