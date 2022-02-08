Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Gallery Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pro-gallery
Blazing fast & beautiful galleries built for the web
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
4
Highly Customizable
rig
react-image-gallery
React carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
4
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
rrc
react-responsive-carousel
React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
5
Performant
rmc
react-multi-carousel
A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rpg
react-photo-gallery
React Photo Gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rgg
react-grid-gallery
Justified image gallery component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
ri
react-images
🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
roc
react-owl-carousel
React + Owl Carousel
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-photoswipe-gallery
🏙 React component wrapper around PhotoSwipe
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pure-react-carousel
A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package