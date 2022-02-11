Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Full-Stack Framework Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
blitz
⚡️The Fullstack React Framework — built on Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
sta
startupjs
React Native + Web + Node.js full-stack framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kwk
koa-web-kit
🚀A Modern, Production-Ready, and Full-Stack Node Web Framework with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
reactful
An opinionated CLI for full-stack server-rendered React applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
trj
t-rex-js
t-rex-js allows quick development of full-stack web applications using react, express, and sequelize. It also uses socket.io to support real-time dynamic interfaces.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ups
upstndr
A full-stack ReactJS framework. Written on TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dogstack
🐶 🐶 🐶 a popular-choice grab-bag framework for teams working on production web apps
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kra
A cute birdie framework for full or half stack web app development
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rea
@mazzard/react
Mazzard is a full stack framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bur
A WIP framework for React and GraphQL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package