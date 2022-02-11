openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Full-Stack Framework Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

blitz

⚡️The Fullstack React Framework — built on Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
sta

startupjs

React Native + Web + Node.js full-stack framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
kwk

koa-web-kit

🚀A Modern, Production-Ready, and Full-Stack Node Web Framework with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago

reactful

An opinionated CLI for full-stack server-rendered React applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2yrs ago
trj

t-rex-js

t-rex-js allows quick development of full-stack web applications using react, express, and sequelize. It also uses socket.io to support real-time dynamic interfaces.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ups

upstndr

A full-stack ReactJS framework. Written on TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit

dogstack

🐶 🐶 🐶 a popular-choice grab-bag framework for teams working on production web apps

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago

kra

A cute birdie framework for full or half stack web app development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rea

@mazzard/react

Mazzard is a full stack framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

bur

A WIP framework for React and GraphQL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago