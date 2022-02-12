Categories
10 Best React Forms Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-hook-form
📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46
Great Documentation
39
Easy to Use
39
Performant
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
for
formik
Build forms in React, without the tears 😭
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34
Great Documentation
27
Easy to Use
22
Performant
survey-react
JavaScript Survey and Form Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
uniforms
A React library for building forms from any schema.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-form
A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
react-final-form
🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
390K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
formik-material-ui
Bindings for using Formik with Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
51.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@hookform/devtools
📋 DevTools to help debug forms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
69K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
formsy-react
A form input builder and validator for React JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
738
Weekly Downloads
27.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-credit-cards
Beautiful credit cards for your payment forms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
redux-form
A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6
Slow
5
Hard to Use
3
Great Documentation
@chakra-ui/form-control
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/textarea
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tf
tcomb-form
Forms library for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@theme-ui/components
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrf
react-redux-form
Create forms easily in React with Redux.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@rjsf/core
A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
78.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/form
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
informed
A lightweight framework and utility for building powerful forms in React applications
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
685
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@react-spectrum/form
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-field-form
⚡️ React Performance First Form Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
542K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmu
react-material-ui-form-validator
Simple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@commercetools-uikit/field-label
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-widgets
Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@jsonforms/react
Customizable JSON Schema-based forms with React, Angular and Vue support out of the box.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
874
Weekly Downloads
9.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@availity/form
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uniforms-antd
A React library for building forms from any schema.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-dateinputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
53.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mrf
mobx-react-form
Reactive MobX Form State Management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-form
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-form
React High Order Form Component(web & react-native)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
148K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-schema-form
react form based on json schema for form generation and validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
756
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-form
⚛️ Hooks for managing form state and validation in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
for
@atlaskit/form
A form allows users to input information.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fn
formik-nested
Build forms in React, without the tears 😭
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
formsy-material-ui
A Formsy compatibility wrapper for Material-UI form components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
703
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfm
redux-form-material-ui
A set of wrapper components to facilitate using Material UI with Redux Form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sel
selectivity
Modular and light-weight selection library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
valuelink
Callback-free React forms with painless validation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
469
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
raf
react-auto-form
Simplifies getting user input from forms via onChange and onSubmit events, using DOM forms APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-form-base
Base React component for generic forms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
new
newforms
Isomorphic form-handling for React
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
650
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-payment
💳💰 React components for credit card and bank account forms, using material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-forms
Forms library for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
win
winterfell
Generate complex, validated and extendable JSON-based forms in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfc
react-forms-crane
Build your Form with the minimal effort
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
book-md-react-jsonschema-form
A React component for building Web forms from JSONSchema.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
