10 Best React Forms Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-hook-form

📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant
rs

react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
for

formik

Build forms in React, without the tears 😭

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant

survey-react

JavaScript Survey and Form Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

uniforms

A React library for building forms from any schema.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-jsonschema-form

A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation

react-final-form

🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
390K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

formik-material-ui

Bindings for using Formik with Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
51.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@hookform/devtools

📋 DevTools to help debug forms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
69K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

formsy-react

A form input builder and validator for React JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
738
Weekly Downloads
27.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-credit-cards

Beautiful credit cards for your payment forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

redux-form

A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Slow
5Hard to Use
3Great Documentation

@chakra-ui/form-control

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago

@chakra-ui/textarea

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
tf

tcomb-form

Forms library for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

react-jsonschema-form-conditionals

react-jsonschema-form-conditionals

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@theme-ui/components

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
rrf

react-redux-form

Create forms easily in React with Redux.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@rjsf/core

A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
78.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/form

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

informed

A lightweight framework and utility for building powerful forms in React applications

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
685
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@react-spectrum/form

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

rc-field-form

⚡️ React Performance First Form Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
542K
Last Commit
22d ago
rmu

react-material-ui-form-validator

Simple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@commercetools-uikit/field-label

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
rw

react-widgets

Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@jsonforms/react

Customizable JSON Schema-based forms with React, Angular and Vue support out of the box.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
874
Weekly Downloads
9.1K
Last Commit
10d ago

@availity/form

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
3d ago

uniforms-antd

A React library for building forms from any schema.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2d ago

@progress/kendo-react-dateinputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
53.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
mrf

mobx-react-form

Reactive MobX Form State Management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-form

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

rc-form

React High Order Form Component(web & react-native)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
148K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-schema-form

react form based on json schema for form generation and validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
756
Last Commit
21d ago
rf

react-form

⚛️ Hooks for managing form state and validation in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
for

@atlaskit/form

A form allows users to input information.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24.8K
Last Commit
fn

formik-nested

Build forms in React, without the tears 😭

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1mo ago

formsy-material-ui

A Formsy compatibility wrapper for Material-UI form components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
703
Last Commit
10mos ago
rfm

redux-form-material-ui

A set of wrapper components to facilitate using Material UI with Redux Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sel

selectivity

Modular and light-weight selection library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

valuelink

Callback-free React forms with painless validation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
469
Last Commit
3yrs ago
raf

react-auto-form

Simplifies getting user input from forms via onChange and onSubmit events, using DOM forms APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rfb

react-form-base

Base React component for generic forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
4yrs ago
new

newforms

Isomorphic form-handling for React

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
650
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rp

react-payment

💳💰 React components for credit card and bank account forms, using material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-forms

Forms library for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
win

winterfell

Generate complex, validated and extendable JSON-based forms in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rfc

react-forms-crane

Build your Form with the minimal effort

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago

book-md-react-jsonschema-form

A React component for building Web forms from JSONSchema.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago