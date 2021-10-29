openbase logo
10 Best React Floating Button Libraries

rtf

react-tiny-fab

🤖A tiny Floating Action Button for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rfb

react-floating-button-menu

A customizable floating action button menu that follows material design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rfa

react-floating-action-button

A simple Android like FAB React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
750
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@material/react-fab

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
612
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rm

react-mfb

Material floating action button implemented as a React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rfb

react-float-button

A react component make your button float

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
1yr ago
rms

react-mui-speeddial

A Speed dial component for Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rfb

react-floating-button

React :atom: Awesome Floating Button 👌

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
8mos ago
rfb

react-floating-buttons

A lightweight (zero-dependency), customizable and animated ⚛️ react floating buttons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago

closure-react-fab

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fab

@arterial/fab

Another React Material Components Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
mua

material-ui-animated-fab

Animated FloatingActionButton for material-ui ^0.18.1

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cfb

cnk-floating-button

An animated button component for React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
r1m

react-16-material-floating-button

React component for a material menu à la Google Inbox and Evernote. Supports React@16

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fab

@alobato/fab

Floating action button react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rfb

react-floating-btn-menu

A Customizable Material floating button menu implementation made with styled-component & react.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit