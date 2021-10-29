Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Floating Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rtf
react-tiny-fab
🤖A tiny Floating Action Button for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-floating-button-menu
A customizable floating action button menu that follows material design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfa
react-floating-action-button
A simple Android like FAB React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
750
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-fab
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
612
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mfb
Material floating action button implemented as a React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-float-button
A react component make your button float
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rms
react-mui-speeddial
A Speed dial component for Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-floating-button
React :atom: Awesome Floating Button 👌
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-floating-buttons
A lightweight (zero-dependency), customizable and animated ⚛️ react floating buttons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
closure-react-fab
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fab
@arterial/fab
Another React Material Components Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mua
material-ui-animated-fab
Animated FloatingActionButton for material-ui ^0.18.1
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cfb
cnk-floating-button
An animated button component for React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
r1m
react-16-material-floating-button
React component for a material menu à la Google Inbox and Evernote. Supports React@16
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fab
@alobato/fab
Floating action button react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-floating-btn-menu
A Customizable Material floating button menu implementation made with styled-component & react.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package