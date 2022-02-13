Categories
10 Best React File Uploader Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-dropzone
Simple HTML5 drag-drop zone with React.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
3
Performant
@dropzone-ui/react
The most complete React Library Component for drag’n’drop files. Image and video previews. File validation. Multilanguage. Server side support.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Bleeding Edge
aic
antd-img-crop
🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
dropzone-ui
React dropzone library, elegant, simple to use, image previews, multilanguage and more. Amazing component for drag’n’drop files. Material design guidelines considered. .
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
react-s3-uploader
React component that renders an <input type="file"/> and automatically uploads to an S3 bucket
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
801
Weekly Downloads
46K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
qiu
quill-image-uploader
A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be uploaded to a server instead of being base64 encoded
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-fine-uploader
Easily integrate Fine Uploader or Fine Uploader S3 into a React app. Drop-in high-level components for a turn-key UI. Use small focused components to build a more custom UI.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc-upload
React Upload
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
665
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
riu
react-images-upload
React input file component with images preview
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-upload
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/file-upload
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfd
react-file-drop
React component for Gmail or Facebook -like drag and drop file uploader
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mud
material-ui-dropzone
A Material-UI file upload dropzone
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
react-dropzone-uploader
React file dropzone and uploader
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
23.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
rdc
react-dropzone-component
📷 ReactJS Dropzone for File Uploads (using Dropzone.js)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
984
Weekly Downloads
18.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-file-base64
React Component for Converting File to base64
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
react-dropzone-s3-uploader
Drag and drop s3 file uploader via react-dropzone + react-s3-uploader
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rxu
react-xhr-uploader
React component for uploading files with XMLHTTPRequest v2
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-firebase-file-uploader
An image uploader for react that uploads images to your firebase storage
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfu
react-file-uploader
A set of file-upload-components with React.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-crop
An image cropping react component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfu
react-file-upload
react file uploader
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
