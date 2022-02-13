openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React File Uploader Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-dropzone

Simple HTML5 drag-drop zone with React.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
3Performant

@dropzone-ui/react

The most complete React Library Component for drag’n’drop files. Image and video previews. File validation. Multilanguage. Server side support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Bleeding Edge
aic

antd-img-crop

🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

dropzone-ui

React dropzone library, elegant, simple to use, image previews, multilanguage and more. Amazing component for drag’n’drop files. Material design guidelines considered. .

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

react-s3-uploader

React component that renders an <input type="file"/> and automatically uploads to an S3 bucket

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
801
Weekly Downloads
46K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
qiu

quill-image-uploader

A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be uploaded to a server instead of being base64 encoded

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-fine-uploader

Easily integrate Fine Uploader or Fine Uploader S3 into a React app. Drop-in high-level components for a turn-key UI. Use small focused components to build a more custom UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

rc-upload

React Upload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
665
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
2mos ago
riu

react-images-upload

React input file component with images preview

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-upload

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@welcome-ui/file-upload

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
4d ago
rfd

react-file-drop

React component for Gmail or Facebook -like drag and drop file uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
mud

material-ui-dropzone

A Material-UI file upload dropzone

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

react-dropzone-uploader

React file dropzone and uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
23.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
rdc

react-dropzone-component

📷 ReactJS Dropzone for File Uploads (using Dropzone.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
984
Weekly Downloads
18.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rfb

react-file-base64

React Component for Converting File to base64

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

react-dropzone-s3-uploader

Drag and drop s3 file uploader via react-dropzone + react-s3-uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rxu

react-xhr-uploader

React component for uploading files with XMLHTTPRequest v2

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
5mos ago

react-firebase-file-uploader

An image uploader for react that uploads images to your firebase storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rfu

react-file-uploader

A set of file-upload-components with React.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-crop

An image cropping react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rfu

react-file-upload

react file uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago