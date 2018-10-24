Categories
4 Best React File Saving Libraries
kfs
@progress/kendo-file-saver
Kendo UI File Saving Helper
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
92.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rar
react-audio-recorder
A React Component using the Web Audio API to record, save, and play audio.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfd
react-file-downloader
Download files on React via URL
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dropbox-saver
Made with create-react-library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
