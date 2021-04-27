openbase logo
Best React Ethereum Smart Contract Library

@symfoni/hardhat-react

A Hardhat plugin that generates a React hook component from your smart contracts. Hot reloaded into your React app. Deployed or not deployed. And everything typed and initialized.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
10mos ago