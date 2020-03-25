openbase logo
6 Best React Email Validation Libraries

rev

react-email-validator

a very fast and robust email validator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
rjv

@nvidia1997/react-js-validator

#### This is react-wrapper for [js-validator](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@nvidia1997/js-validator). #### Please read its docs first!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
rjv

react-js-validator

a simple package for apply input validation on react js validation such as numaric,email,letter,custom rejex,minimum length and max length etc

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
vu

validate-utility

This package is used to validate user input and check many types of regexs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ve

@secretsofsume/valid-email

Module for validating emails

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-weblineindia-email

ReactJS based Email component, provides input field to add single / multiple emails with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago