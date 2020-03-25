Categories
6 Best React Email Validation Libraries
rev
react-email-validator
a very fast and robust email validator
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rjv
@nvidia1997/react-js-validator
#### This is react-wrapper for [js-validator](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@nvidia1997/js-validator). #### Please read its docs first!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rjv
react-js-validator
a simple package for apply input validation on react js validation such as numaric,email,letter,custom rejex,minimum length and max length etc
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vu
validate-utility
This package is used to validate user input and check many types of regexs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ve
@secretsofsume/valid-email
Module for validating emails
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-weblineindia-email
ReactJS based Email component, provides input field to add single / multiple emails with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
