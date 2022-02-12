openbase logo
10 Best React Dropdown Libraries

@szhsin/react-menu

React component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

downshift

🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use

rc-dropdown

React Dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
733K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-multi-select-component

Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
multiselect-react-dropdown

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
react-select-me

Fast 🐆. Lightweight 🐜. Configurable 🐙. Easy to use 🦄. Give it a shot 👉🏼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-dropdown

🔽 A dead simple dropdown component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-relative-portal

React component for place dropdowns outside overflow: hidden; elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@radix-ui/react-dropdown-menu

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
63.1K
Last Commit
12d ago

@reach/menu-button

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
2mos ago