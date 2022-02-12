Categories
10 Best React Dropdown Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rm
@szhsin/react-menu
React component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
rc-dropdown
React Dropdown
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
733K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-multi-select-component
Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
rsm
react-select-me
Fast 🐆. Lightweight 🐜. Configurable 🐙. Easy to use 🦄. Give it a shot 👉🏼
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rd
react-dropdown
🔽 A dead simple dropdown component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rrp
react-relative-portal
React component for place dropdowns outside overflow: hidden; elements
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@radix-ui/react-dropdown-menu
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
63.1K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/menu-button
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
