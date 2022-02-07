openbase logo
10 Best React Drag & Drop List Libraries

react-dnd

Drag and Drop for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
2Bleeding Edge

react-beautiful-dnd

Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rsh

react-sortable-hoc

A set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
563K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rdl

react-drag-listview

A simple draggable list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rd

react-dragtastic

A simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rm

react-movable

🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rn

react-nestable

Drag & drop hierarchical list made as a react component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-listbox

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rsl

react-sort-list

React Drag and Drop sortable list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
2mos ago
rs

react-sortablejs

React bindings to [SortableJS](https://github.com/SortableJS/Sortable)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit