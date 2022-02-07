Categories
10 Best React Drag & Drop List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-dnd
Drag and Drop for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
react-beautiful-dnd
Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
10
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
rsh
react-sortable-hoc
A set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
563K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
rdl
react-drag-listview
A simple draggable list component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
rd
react-dragtastic
A simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rm
react-movable
🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rn
react-nestable
Drag & drop hierarchical list made as a react component
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-listbox
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsl
react-sort-list
React Drag and Drop sortable list.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-sortablejs
React bindings to [SortableJS](https://github.com/SortableJS/Sortable)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
