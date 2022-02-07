openbase logo
10 Best React Drag & Drop Libraries

react-dnd

Drag and Drop for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
2Bleeding Edge

react-beautiful-dnd

Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

react-draggable

React draggable component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant

react-grid-layout

A draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant

sortablejs

Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
cor

@dnd-kit/core

The modern, lightweight, performant, accessible and extensible drag & drop toolkit for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
164K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

rsuite-table

A React table component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
rpg

react-photo-gallery

React Photo Gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
cor

@craftjs/core

🚀 A React Framework for building extensible drag and drop page editors

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-sortable-tree

Drag-and-drop sortable component for nested data and hierarchies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rdm

react-dnd-mouse-backend

Mouse Backend for react-dnd library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rd

react-dragtastic

A simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

flexlayout-react

A multi-tab layout manager

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
rdt

@minoru/react-dnd-treeview

A draggable / droppable React-based treeview component. You can use render props to create each node freely.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
rm

react-movable

🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-draggable-list

React component for a list of draggable collapsible items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rdt

react-draggable-tags

A draggable component for React. 一个基于React的可拖拽组件。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
1mo ago
rd

react-dragula

👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
962
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rgd

react-grid-dnd

drag and drop, grid edition. built with react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tsd

trello-smooth-dnd

drag and drop library for javascript

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rr

react-reorder

Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorderable / sortable list, React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rda

react-drag-and-drop

Basic drag and drop for React

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mr

muuri-react

The layout engine for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rag

react-absolute-grid

An absolutely positioned responsive touch-enabled fully configurable React grid with drag/drop, filtering, and sorting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
rgd

react-grid-drag

grid style drag and drop for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit

react-sortable-list

A sortable list component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ird

itsa-react-dd

Drag and Drop for React

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-draggable-tree

TreeView with move and copy in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
rdl

react-dnd-layout

A Drag and Drop layout interface for React Components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
evo

evoluttree

React drag and drop tree structured content manager

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago