10 Best React Drag & Drop Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-dnd
Drag and Drop for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
react-beautiful-dnd
Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
10
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
react-draggable
React draggable component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Performant
react-grid-layout
A draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
2
Performant
sortablejs
Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
@dnd-kit/core
The modern, lightweight, performant, accessible and extensible drag & drop toolkit for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
164K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rsuite-table
A React table component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
react-photo-gallery
React Photo Gallery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@craftjs/core
🚀 A React Framework for building extensible drag and drop page editors
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-sortable-tree
Drag-and-drop sortable component for nested data and hierarchies
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-dnd-mouse-backend
Mouse Backend for react-dnd library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-dragtastic
A simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
flexlayout-react
A multi-tab layout manager
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@minoru/react-dnd-treeview
A draggable / droppable React-based treeview component. You can use render props to create each node freely.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-movable
🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-draggable-list
React component for a list of draggable collapsible items
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-draggable-tags
A draggable component for React. 一个基于React的可拖拽组件。
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-dragula
👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
962
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-grid-dnd
drag and drop, grid edition. built with react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
trello-smooth-dnd
drag and drop library for javascript
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-reorder
Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorderable / sortable list, React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-drag-and-drop
Basic drag and drop for React
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muuri-react
The layout engine for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-absolute-grid
An absolutely positioned responsive touch-enabled fully configurable React grid with drag/drop, filtering, and sorting
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-grid-drag
grid style drag and drop for react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-sortable-list
A sortable list component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
itsa-react-dd
Drag and Drop for React
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-draggable-tree
TreeView with move and copy in React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
react-dnd-layout
A Drag and Drop layout interface for React Components
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evoluttree
React drag and drop tree structured content manager
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
