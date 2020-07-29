openbase logo
rf

react-facebook

Facebook components like a Login button, Like, Share, Chat, Comments, Page or Embedded Post

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
712
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Responsive Maintainers
rdc

react-disqus-comments

React Disqus Comments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
src

simple-react-comments

A comment module for React built with React and Typescript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-cimpress-comment

A react component making it easy to add resource comments to your UI

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2yrs ago
uc

use-comments

React hook to effortlessly add a comment section to your website, and start the discussion on your content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6mos ago
rkd

react-kinops-discussions

Utilities and components for development with React and Kinops Discussions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
cbr

comment-box-react

Made with create-react-library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wu

with-utterances

React HOC with 🔮Utterances Comment Widget Supported

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rff

react-firebase-fora

Simple React Forum Widget using Firestore.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
ruc

react-uikit-comment

React uikit comment component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago