10 Best React Discord API Libraries

discord-paginationembed

A pagination utility for MessageEmbed in Discord.JS

95
513
7mos ago
2.0/ 5
1
@skyra/discord-components-react

Discord Webcomponents for real looking messages on the web

91
170
1d ago
use-lanyard

React hook for Lanyard for tracking your Discord presence.

35
113
1mo ago
@danktuary/react-discord-message

React components to easily build and display fake Discord messages on your webpages.

18
7
1yr ago
discord-token-generator

An example discord oauth2 token generator

2
45
4yrs ago
1Responsive Maintainers
1Hard to Use
reactjs-chatapp

Most popular chat component for react!

9
react-discord

A react reconciler to render react components on Discord

1
3
8mos ago
guiworks

A React-style Discord.js library for interactive embeds

0
0
2yrs ago
urcord

Modular, self-hosted Discord bot with a built-in UI

0
discord-ui

React components with Discord UI Style

0
0
1yr ago
embed-visualizer

A React Component to render Discord-like embeds.

3
1
1yr ago
react-discord-message

Discord message component for react.js

3
1
2yrs ago