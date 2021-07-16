Categories
10 Best React Discord API Libraries
dp
discord-paginationembed
A pagination utility for MessageEmbed in Discord.JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
513
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@skyra/discord-components-react
Discord Webcomponents for real looking messages on the web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ul
use-lanyard
React hook for Lanyard for tracking your Discord presence.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdm
@danktuary/react-discord-message
React components to easily build and display fake Discord messages on your webpages.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dtg
discord-token-generator
An example discord oauth2 token generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Responsive Maintainers
1
Hard to Use
rc
reactjs-chatapp
Most popular chat component for react!
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-discord
A react reconciler to render react components on Discord
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gui
guiworks
A React-style Discord.js library for interactive embeds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
urc
urcord
Modular, self-hosted Discord bot with a built-in UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
du
discord-ui
React components with Discord UI Style
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ev
embed-visualizer
A React Component to render Discord-like embeds.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-discord-message
Discord message component for react.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
