10 Best React Dialog Libraries

react-modal

Accessible modal dialog component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
2Performant

@reach/dialog

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
173K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-aria-modal

A fully accessible React modal built according WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
915
Weekly Downloads
33.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/modal

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago

@chakra-ui/popover

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago

@react-aria/dialog

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-confirm-alert

react component confirm dialog.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
2.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@radix-ui/react-dialog

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
12d ago

@chakra-ui/alert-dialog

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
542
Last Commit
9d ago

@radix-ui/react-alert-dialog

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
12d ago

@clayui/modal

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
Last Commit
3d ago

@reach/alert-dialog

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@react-spectrum/dialog

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago
@react-md/dialog

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
react-cool-portal

😎 🍒 React hook for Portals, which renders modals, dropdowns, tooltips etc. to <body> or else.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
699
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
10d ago

teselagen-react-components

React components shared across teselagen's apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-a11y-dialog

A React component for a11y-dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
7d ago

rc-dialog

React Dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
674K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@uidu/inline-dialog

Guidu is uidu's design system library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5d ago

@uidu/modal-dialog

Guidu is uidu's design system library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-popups

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
reactjs-popup

React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus —  All in one

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@progress/kendo-react-dialogs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-modal-promise

Ease way to use React modal components as Promise

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
8d ago
react-confirm

Small library which makes your Dialog component callable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago

@welcome-ui/modal

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
481
Last Commit
4d ago

realayers

☁ Layer Components - Dialogs, Drawers, Tooltips, Popovers, Menus, Notifications and Context Menus

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
rodal

A React modal with animations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
776
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
16d ago

react-pure-modal

React modal dialog

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
583
Last Commit
8mos ago

@faceless-ui/modal

America's next top modal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
268
Last Commit
4mos ago

@nature-ui/modal

Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6d ago
@atlaskit/modal-dialog

A modal dialog displays content that requires user interaction, in a layer above the page.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
@atlaskit/inline-dialog

An inline dialog is a pop-up container for small amounts of information. It can also contain controls.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
react-bootstrap-sweetalert

A React implementation of SweetAlert

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

rmc-dialog

React Mobile Dialog(web & react-native)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-hyper-modal

Fully customizable and accessible react modal component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-gateway

Render React DOM into a new context (aka "Portal")

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
boron

A collection of dialog animations with React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

material-ui-fullscreen-dialog

A fullscreen dialog for Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-skylight

A react component for modals and dialogs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
566
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-confirm-bootstrap

Confirm Dialog for react with Bootstrap Modal.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@material/react-dialog

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-poppop

A mobile support and multi-directional modal for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-dynamic-modal

Dynamically generated modal dialog component for ReactJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
911
Last Commit
6yrs ago
popups

A simple way to display beautiful popupS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
733
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-modal-dialog

A modal dialog for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
728
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@blaze-react/modal

A modal dialog is a dialog that appears at the top of the main content. Use a modal for dialog boxes, forms, confirmation messages or other content that can be accessed.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
694
Last Commit

modali

A delightful modal dialog component for React, built from the ground up to support React Hooks.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
486
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-dialog

Dialog component in react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@dlghq/dialog-components

Set of react components for building messaging applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
415
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
2yrs ago