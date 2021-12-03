Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Dialog Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-modal
Accessible modal dialog component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@reach/dialog
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
173K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ram
react-aria-modal
A fully accessible React modal built according WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
915
Weekly Downloads
33.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/modal
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/popover
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-aria/dialog
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rca
react-confirm-alert
react component confirm dialog.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@radix-ui/react-dialog
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/alert-dialog
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
542
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-alert-dialog
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/modal
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@reach/alert-dialog
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/dialog
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dia
@react-md/dialog
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-cool-portal
😎 🍒 React hook for Portals, which renders modals, dropdowns, tooltips etc. to <body> or else.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
699
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
teselagen-react-components
React components shared across teselagen's apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rad
react-a11y-dialog
A React component for a11y-dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-dialog
React Dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
674K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uidu/inline-dialog
Guidu is uidu's design system library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uidu/modal-dialog
Guidu is uidu's design system library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-popups
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
reactjs-popup
React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus — All in one
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@progress/kendo-react-dialogs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-modal-promise
Ease way to use React modal components as Promise
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-confirm
Small library which makes your Dialog component callable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/modal
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
481
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
realayers
☁ Layer Components - Dialogs, Drawers, Tooltips, Popovers, Menus, Notifications and Context Menus
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rod
rodal
A React modal with animations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
776
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-pure-modal
React modal dialog
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
583
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@faceless-ui/modal
America's next top modal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
268
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nature-ui/modal
Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
md
@atlaskit/modal-dialog
A modal dialog displays content that requires user interaction, in a layer above the page.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
id
@atlaskit/inline-dialog
An inline dialog is a pop-up container for small amounts of information. It can also contain controls.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbs
react-bootstrap-sweetalert
A React implementation of SweetAlert
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
rmc-dialog
React Mobile Dialog(web & react-native)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rhm
react-hyper-modal
Fully customizable and accessible react modal component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-gateway
Render React DOM into a new context (aka "Portal")
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bor
boron
A collection of dialog animations with React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-fullscreen-dialog
A fullscreen dialog for Material-UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-skylight
A react component for modals and dialogs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
566
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcb
react-confirm-bootstrap
Confirm Dialog for react with Bootstrap Modal.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-dialog
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-poppop
A mobile support and multi-directional modal for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-dynamic-modal
Dynamically generated modal dialog component for ReactJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
911
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pop
popups
A simple way to display beautiful popupS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
733
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmd
react-modal-dialog
A modal dialog for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
728
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mod
@blaze-react/modal
A modal dialog is a dialog that appears at the top of the main content. Use a modal for dialog boxes, forms, confirmation messages or other content that can be accessed.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
694
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
modali
A delightful modal dialog component for React, built from the ground up to support React Hooks.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
486
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-dialog
Dialog component in react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@dlghq/dialog-components
Set of react components for building messaging applications
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
415
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package