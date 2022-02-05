Categories
10 Best React Design System Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@chakra-ui/react
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21
Great Documentation
21
Easy to Use
16
Bleeding Edge
antd
An enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
702K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
532
Top Feedback
65
Great Documentation
56
Easy to Use
38
Highly Customizable
carbon-components-react
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
53.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
theme-ui
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
3
Highly Customizable
@chakra-ui/core
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
35
Top Feedback
11
Easy to Use
10
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
@blueprintjs/core
A React-based UI toolkit for the web
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
gestalt
A set of React UI components that supports Pinterest’s design language
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@elastic/eui
Elastic UI Framework 🙌
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
46.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
3
Responsive Maintainers
@primer/components
An implementation of GitHub's Primer Design System using React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
carbon-components
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
grommet
a react-based framework that provides accessibility, modularity, responsiveness, and theming in a tidy package
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
ico
@material-ui/icons
Material Design Svg Icons converted to Material-UI React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
27
Easy to Use
23
Great Documentation
15
Highly Customizable
ss
styled-system
Responsive, theme-based style props for building design systems with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
617K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
mu
material-ui
React Components that Implement Google's Material Design.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
89.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rebass
⚛️ React primitive UI components built with styled-system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
75.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
cu
chakra-ui
⚡️Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
616
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
@trussworks/react-uswds
USWDS 2.0 components built in React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@equinor/eds-core-react
The Equinor design system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@artsy/palette
Artsy's design system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/design-system
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@lifeomic/chroma-react
Open source design system from LifeOmic, built with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@salesforce/design-system-react
Salesforce Lightning Design System for React
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
784
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@cmsgov/design-system
Open source design and front-end development resources for creating Section 508 compliant, responsive, and consistent websites.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@rebass/components
⬢ Style props for rapid UI development
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@lumx/react
The official LumApps Design System (LumX) for AngularJS and React applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@gov.au/core
🛠 Component code and tests for the Australian Government design system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
732
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pcln-design-system
Priceline.com Design System
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
647
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
numl
Atomic UI Framework based on Web Components and Runtime CSS Generation for rapidly building interfaces that follow your Design System 🌈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
componentry
React component library for building custom design systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/core
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ticketmaster/aurora
Shared UI Library for Ticketmaster
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-lightning-design-system
Salesforce Lightning Design System components built with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@useblu/ocean-components
Blu's Design System
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@byteclaw/visage-utils
Visage design system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hr
hds-react
React components for the Helsinki Design System
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-responsive-system
A new way to write responsive components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@hackclub/design-system
Hack Club's (old) design system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
crc
@pega/cosmos-react-core
Cosmos is a visual design system and UI component collection. Its goal is to empower application developers in their pursuit to create engaging and rewarding user experiences.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
789
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rimble-ui
React components that implement Rimble's Design System.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
449
Weekly Downloads
768
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dr
@spscommerce/ds-react
SPS Design System React components
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
611
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@compositor/kit
Tools for developing, documenting, and testing React component libraries
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
329
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-lds
⚡ React components for the Salesforce Lightning Design System
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
argon-design-system-react
React version of Argon Design System
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
561
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blk-design-system-react
React version of BLK Design System:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@raid-ui/core
React components loosely arranged into groups
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@bestyled/system
BeStyled System Property Groups, for React, React Native, React Native Web, and typescript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@bestyled/primitives
Implementation of the BeStyled Design System, for React, React Native, React Native Web, and typescript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
essence-core
Essence - The Essential Material Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ebth/design-system
Design system library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
