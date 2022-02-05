openbase logo
10 Best React Design System Libraries

@chakra-ui/react

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
21Easy to Use
16Bleeding Edge

antd

An enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
702K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
532
Top Feedback
65Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
38Highly Customizable

carbon-components-react

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
53.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

theme-ui

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable

@chakra-ui/core

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
35
Top Feedback
11Easy to Use
10Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable

@blueprintjs/core

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
18
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

gestalt

A set of React UI components that supports Pinterest’s design language

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@elastic/eui

Elastic UI Framework 🙌

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
46.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Responsive Maintainers

@primer/components

An implementation of GitHub's Primer Design System using React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

carbon-components

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

grommet

a react-based framework that provides accessibility, modularity, responsiveness, and theming in a tidy package

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
@material-ui/icons

Material Design Svg Icons converted to Material-UI React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
27Easy to Use
23Great Documentation
15Highly Customizable
styled-system

Responsive, theme-based style props for building design systems with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
617K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
material-ui

React Components that Implement Google's Material Design.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
89.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant

rebass

⚛️ React primitive UI components built with styled-system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
75.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
chakra-ui

⚡️Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
616
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

@trussworks/react-uswds

USWDS 2.0 components built in React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@equinor/eds-core-react

The Equinor design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

@artsy/palette

Artsy's design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/design-system

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

@lifeomic/chroma-react

Open source design system from LifeOmic, built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
6d ago

@salesforce/design-system-react

Salesforce Lightning Design System for React

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
784
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
3d ago

@cmsgov/design-system

Open source design and front-end development resources for creating Section 508 compliant, responsive, and consistent websites.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago

@rebass/components

⬢ Style props for rapid UI development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@lumx/react

The official LumApps Design System (LumX) for AngularJS and React applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
6d ago

@gov.au/core

🛠 Component code and tests for the Australian Government design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
732
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
6mos ago

pcln-design-system

Priceline.com Design System

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
647
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3d ago

numl

Atomic UI Framework based on Web Components and Runtime CSS Generation for rapidly building interfaces that follow your Design System 🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

componentry

React component library for building custom design systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
12d ago

@welcome-ui/core

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
4d ago

@ticketmaster/aurora

Shared UI Library for Ticketmaster

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago

react-lightning-design-system

Salesforce Lightning Design System components built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
4mos ago

@useblu/ocean-components

Blu's Design System

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago

@byteclaw/visage-utils

Visage design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
8mos ago
hds-react

React components for the Helsinki Design System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
react-responsive-system

A new way to write responsive components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@hackclub/design-system

Hack Club's (old) design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
@pega/cosmos-react-core

Cosmos is a visual design system and UI component collection. Its goal is to empower application developers in their pursuit to create engaging and rewarding user experiences.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
789
Last Commit

rimble-ui

React components that implement Rimble's Design System.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
449
Weekly Downloads
768
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@spscommerce/ds-react

SPS Design System React components

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
611
Last Commit

@compositor/kit

Tools for developing, documenting, and testing React component libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
329
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-lds

⚡ React components for the Salesforce Lightning Design System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
1yr ago

argon-design-system-react

React version of Argon Design System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
561
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
1yr ago

blk-design-system-react

React version of BLK Design System:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1yr ago
@raid-ui/core

React components loosely arranged into groups

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago

@bestyled/system

BeStyled System Property Groups, for React, React Native, React Native Web, and typescript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@bestyled/primitives

Implementation of the BeStyled Design System, for React, React Native, React Native Web, and typescript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago

essence-core

Essence - The Essential Material Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@ebth/design-system

Design system library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago