10 Best React Decorators Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-jss
JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
redux-form
A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6
Slow
5
Hard to Use
3
Great Documentation
ras
react-async-script-loader
A decorator for script lazy loading on react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
nano-css
Distilled CSS-in-JS for gourmet developers
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
756K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cd
core-decorators
Library of stage-0 JavaScript decorators (aka ES2016/ES7 decorators but not accurate) inspired by languages that come with built-ins like @override, @deprecate, @autobind, @mixin and more. Popular with React/Angular, but is framework agnostic.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
prd
pure-render-decorator
An ES7 decorator to make React components "pure".
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-resolver
Async rendering & data-fetching for universal React applications.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mp
map-props
A higher order React component and allows mapping prop values passed in to other prop values expected by the wrapped component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-decorator
an assortment of @decorators for react and react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-decorators
A collection of react decorators to enhance components capabilities.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
