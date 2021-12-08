openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Decorators Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-jss

JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

redux-form

A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Slow
5Hard to Use
3Great Documentation
ras

react-async-script-loader

A decorator for script lazy loading on react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc

nano-css

Distilled CSS-in-JS for gourmet developers

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
756K
Last Commit
7mos ago
cd

core-decorators

Library of stage-0 JavaScript decorators (aka ES2016/ES7 decorators but not accurate) inspired by languages that come with built-ins like @​override, @​deprecate, @​autobind, @​mixin and more. Popular with React/Angular, but is framework agnostic.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
prd

pure-render-decorator

An ES7 decorator to make React components "pure".

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rr

react-resolver

Async rendering & data-fetching for universal React applications.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mp

map-props

A higher order React component and allows mapping prop values passed in to other prop values expected by the wrapped component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rd

react-decorator

an assortment of @decorators for react and react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
rd

react-decorators

A collection of react decorators to enhance components capabilities.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago