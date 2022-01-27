openbase logo
10 Best React Debugging Libraries

react-error-overlay

Set up a modern web app by running one command.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.1M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@hookform/devtools

📋 DevTools to help debug forms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
69K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@marvelapp/react-ab-test

A/B testing React components and debug tools. Isomorphic with a simple, universal interface. Well documented and lightweight. Tested in popular browsers and Node.js. Includes helpers for Mixpanel and Segment.com.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

storybook-addon-performance

🚧 A storybook addon to help better understand and debug performance for React components.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
575
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago

storybook-addon-material-ui

Addon for storybook wich wrap material-ui components into MuiThemeProvider. 📃 This helps and simplifies development of material-ui based components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
44.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
rdm

react-debug-mixin

A React mixin component for logging React component lifecycle methods

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

reactime

Chrome developer tool and time-travel debugger for React applications (Gatsby and Next.js compatible)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7d ago
ud

unstated-debug

Debug your Unstated containers with ease

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
834
Last Commit
9mos ago
rd

react-domify

Like JSON.strinfigy but uses React to generate DOM elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rrd

react-render-debugger

🔧 Render debugger for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rg

react-guard

🦄 React Guard automagically catches exceptions from React components, extracts useful debug information and prevents White Screen of Death 👻

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rd

react-debug

Debug module for react classes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
697
Last Commit
7yrs ago
rv

react-vac

This component is a debugging tool that helps you develop components without View(JSX).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
4mos ago
rdh

react-debug-hooks

Development tool to preview hooks state on Redux DevTools extension

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
3mos ago
uns

use-named-state

React hook to use named state for easier debugging with almost no code change

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago
rp

react-performance

Helpers to debug and record component render performance 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rpt

react-profiler-table

React component for printing tables with Profiler API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
rcl

react-component-log

HOC for easier debugging/learning of lifecycle methods of React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
5yrs ago

nuclide

An open IDE for web and native mobile development, built on top of Atom

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
243
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rxr

react-x-ray

CSS layout debugger component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
rru

react-router-util

Useful components and utilities for working with React Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
322
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
1yr ago
ruh

react-update-helper

♻️ Precise React re-renders with debug and immutable support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
3yrs ago

gsap-tools

A simple tool to debug GSAP animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ru

react-updates

React tool for debugging redundant re-renders

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
rbr

redux-bug-reporter

🐛 A bug reporter and bug playback tool for redux. 🐛

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
692
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rt

react-timber

Simple debug component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
1yr ago

mobx-delorean

A MobX-React Time Travel Debugger

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-grid-debugger

Visual Tool for debugging grid-based layouts built on React

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
xr

xray-react

React layout debugger.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ruc

react-use-compare-debugger

Allows comparing two state/prop trees for differences

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
rpo

react-performance-observer

Get performance measurements from React Fiber

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rji

react-json-ide

A modular, easy to use, react component, to view, edit, and debug javascript objects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rl

reducer-logger

⚛️ Hooks for debug your awesome useReducer React API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
ad

audible-debug

Audio debugging for JavaScript apps in the browser

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
rd

react-dump

A visual debugging component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cb

console-board

React component to display all console output in real html

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@grabrinc/isomorphic-logger

Tiny isomorphic logger that has the same semantics on the server and on the client with multi-channel support and modular structure.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rpr

react-pure-render-debug

a loud pure-render method that makes render failures easier to debug

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
wd

@hocs/with-debugger

🍱 Higher-Order Components for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ro

react-object

Rich visual representation and editor of javascript objects and values.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rul

react-use-logs

⚛️ 🖨️ A hierarchy sensitive, middleware-defined console.log for React and React Native. ✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
veb

vebug

🐞 A visual debugger for React development 🐞

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rw

redux-whathappened

Redux middleware, that records user's actions and exports into a file, that can be exported for further debugging

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@dreipol/react-log

React container to better debug react applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rcd

react-component-debug

Simple component to debug your components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
por

porsche

Build and dev-debug tool for react apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago