Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Debugging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-error-overlay
Set up a modern web app by running one command.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.1M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@hookform/devtools
📋 DevTools to help debug forms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
69K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@marvelapp/react-ab-test
A/B testing React components and debug tools. Isomorphic with a simple, universal interface. Well documented and lightweight. Tested in popular browsers and Node.js. Includes helpers for Mixpanel and Segment.com.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
storybook-addon-performance
🚧 A storybook addon to help better understand and debug performance for React components.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
575
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
storybook-addon-material-ui
Addon for storybook wich wrap material-ui components into MuiThemeProvider. 📃 This helps and simplifies development of material-ui based components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
44.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-debug-mixin
A React mixin component for logging React component lifecycle methods
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
reactime
Chrome developer tool and time-travel debugger for React applications (Gatsby and Next.js compatible)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ud
unstated-debug
Debug your Unstated containers with ease
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
834
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-domify
Like JSON.strinfigy but uses React to generate DOM elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrd
react-render-debugger
🔧 Render debugger for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-guard
🦄 React Guard automagically catches exceptions from React components, extracts useful debug information and prevents White Screen of Death 👻
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-debug
Debug module for react classes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
697
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-vac
This component is a debugging tool that helps you develop components without View(JSX).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdh
react-debug-hooks
Development tool to preview hooks state on Redux DevTools extension
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uns
use-named-state
React hook to use named state for easier debugging with almost no code change
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-performance
Helpers to debug and record component render performance 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpt
react-profiler-table
React component for printing tables with Profiler API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcl
react-component-log
HOC for easier debugging/learning of lifecycle methods of React components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nuclide
An open IDE for web and native mobile development, built on top of Atom
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
243
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rxr
react-x-ray
CSS layout debugger component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rru
react-router-util
Useful components and utilities for working with React Router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
322
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ruh
react-update-helper
♻️ Precise React re-renders with debug and immutable support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsap-tools
A simple tool to debug GSAP animations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ru
react-updates
React tool for debugging redundant re-renders
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbr
redux-bug-reporter
🐛 A bug reporter and bug playback tool for redux. 🐛
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
692
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-timber
Simple debug component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mobx-delorean
A MobX-React Time Travel Debugger
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-grid-debugger
Visual Tool for debugging grid-based layouts built on React
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
xr
xray-react
React layout debugger.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ruc
react-use-compare-debugger
Allows comparing two state/prop trees for differences
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpo
react-performance-observer
Get performance measurements from React Fiber
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rji
react-json-ide
A modular, easy to use, react component, to view, edit, and debug javascript objects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rl
reducer-logger
⚛️ Hooks for debug your awesome useReducer React API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
audible-debug
Audio debugging for JavaScript apps in the browser
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-dump
A visual debugging component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cb
console-board
React component to display all console output in real html
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@grabrinc/isomorphic-logger
Tiny isomorphic logger that has the same semantics on the server and on the client with multi-channel support and modular structure.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpr
react-pure-render-debug
a loud pure-render method that makes render failures easier to debug
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wd
@hocs/with-debugger
🍱 Higher-Order Components for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ro
react-object
Rich visual representation and editor of javascript objects and values.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rul
react-use-logs
⚛️ 🖨️ A hierarchy sensitive, middleware-defined console.log for React and React Native. ✨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
veb
vebug
🐞 A visual debugger for React development 🐞
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rw
redux-whathappened
Redux middleware, that records user's actions and exports into a file, that can be exported for further debugging
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@dreipol/react-log
React container to better debug react applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcd
react-component-debug
Simple component to debug your components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
por
porsche
Build and dev-debug tool for react apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package