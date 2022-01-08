openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Date Picker Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-datepicker

A simple and reusable datepicker component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
rdp

react-day-picker

Date picker component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
511K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rc

react-calendar

Ultimate calendar for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rmd

react-multi-date-picker

a simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Unwelcoming Community
rdp

react-date-picker

A date picker for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdp

react-datetime-picker

A datetime picker for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
rbd

react-bootstrap-daterangepicker

A date/time picker for react (using bootstrap). This is a react wrapper around the bootstrap-daterangepicker project.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
31.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rd

react-dates

A responsive and accessible date range picker component built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

react-date-range

A React component for choosing dates and date ranges.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
129K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@material-ui/pickers

Date & Time pickers, built with ❤️ for @material-ui/core

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
791K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rmc

react-modern-calendar-datepicker

A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
dp

@atlaskit/datetime-picker

A date time picker allows the user to select an associated date and time.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd

react-nice-dates

A responsive, touch-friendly, and modular date picker library for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@uifabric/date-time

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
901
Last Commit
3d ago

@blueprintjs/datetime

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
4d ago

rc-picker

📅 All Date Pickers you need.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
535K
Last Commit
7d ago
im

input-moment

React datetime picker powered by momentjs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
520
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@clayui/date-picker

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
530
Last Commit
3d ago
rsu

react-semantic-ui-datepickers

Datepickers built with Semantic UI for React and Dayzed.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
13d ago
rw

react-widgets

Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@commercetools-uikit/date-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/date-time-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/date-range-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
rdp

@wojtekmaj/react-daterange-picker

A date range picker for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
347
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
6d ago

@availity/date

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3d ago
rdp

@wojtekmaj/react-datetimerange-picker

A datetime range picker for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-dateinputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
53.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
hoo

@datepicker-react/hooks

An easily internationalizable, accessible, mobile-friendly datepicker library for the web, build with styled-components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rd

react-datetime

A lightweight but complete datetime picker react component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
209K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@welcome-ui/date-picker

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
315
Last Commit
4d ago

dayzed

Primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React date-picker components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

rc-time-picker

React TimePicker

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
203K
Last Commit
1yr ago

materialui-daterange-picker

A react date range picker implementation using @material-ui.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rdp

reactstrap-date-picker

A Reactstrap based, zero dependencies, date picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rad

react-advanced-datetimerange-picker

[![CircleCI](https://circleci.com/gh/v0ltoz/react-datetimepicker.svg?style=svg)](https://circleci.com/gh/v0ltoz/react-datetimepicker) [![](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-advanced-datetimerange-picker.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-advanced-dat

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago

simple-react-calendar

A simple react based calendar component to be used for selecting dates and date ranges

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
1yr ago
suc

semantic-ui-calendar-react

Datepicker react component based on semantic-ui-react components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ric

react-infinite-calendar

✨ Infinite scrolling date-picker built with React, with localization, range selection, themes, keyboard support, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-daterange-picker

A React based date range picker

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
553
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-bootstrap-datetimepicker

[DEPRECATED] A react.js datetime picker for bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
365
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-bootstrap-date-picker

React-Bootstrap based date picker.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rdp

rc-datetime-picker

React component for datetime picker by Moment.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

rc-datepicker

A decent and pretty date picker to be used with ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ric

react-input-calendar

Datepicker widget react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rie

react-input-enhancements

Set of enhancements for input control

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rn

react-numpad

A numpad for number, date and time, built with and for React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
1yr ago

@trendmicro/react-datepicker

React DatePicker component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rk

react-kronos

A fast, intuitive, and elegant date and time picker for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rwp

react-weekday-picker

Customizable weekday picker component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rcp

react-calendar-pane

React calendar component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
3yrs ago