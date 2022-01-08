Categories
10 Best React Date Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-datepicker
A simple and reusable datepicker component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
16
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
9
Highly Customizable
rdp
react-day-picker
Date picker component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
511K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
rc
react-calendar
Ultimate calendar for your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22
Great Documentation
22
Easy to Use
13
Highly Customizable
rmd
react-multi-date-picker
a simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Unwelcoming Community
rdp
react-date-picker
A date picker for your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rdp
react-datetime-picker
A datetime picker for your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
rbd
react-bootstrap-daterangepicker
A date/time picker for react (using bootstrap). This is a react wrapper around the bootstrap-daterangepicker project.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
31.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rd
react-dates
A responsive and accessible date range picker component built with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
react-date-range
A React component for choosing dates and date ranges.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
129K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@material-ui/pickers
Date & Time pickers, built with ❤️ for @material-ui/core
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
791K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rmc
react-modern-calendar-datepicker
A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
dp
@atlaskit/datetime-picker
A date time picker allows the user to select an associated date and time.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd
react-nice-dates
A responsive, touch-friendly, and modular date picker library for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@uifabric/date-time
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
901
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@blueprintjs/datetime
A React-based UI toolkit for the web
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-picker
📅 All Date Pickers you need.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
535K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
im
input-moment
React datetime picker powered by momentjs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
520
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@clayui/date-picker
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
530
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsu
react-semantic-ui-datepickers
Datepickers built with Semantic UI for React and Dayzed.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-widgets
Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@commercetools-uikit/date-input
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/date-time-input
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/date-range-input
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdp
@wojtekmaj/react-daterange-picker
A date range picker for your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
347
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@availity/date
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdp
@wojtekmaj/react-datetimerange-picker
A datetime range picker for your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-dateinputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
53.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hoo
@datepicker-react/hooks
An easily internationalizable, accessible, mobile-friendly datepicker library for the web, build with styled-components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
11.9KB
Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-datetime
A lightweight but complete datetime picker react component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
209K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@welcome-ui/date-picker
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
315
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dayzed
Primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React date-picker components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-time-picker
React TimePicker
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
203K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
materialui-daterange-picker
A react date range picker implementation using @material-ui.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdp
reactstrap-date-picker
A Reactstrap based, zero dependencies, date picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rad
react-advanced-datetimerange-picker
[![CircleCI](https://circleci.com/gh/v0ltoz/react-datetimepicker.svg?style=svg)](https://circleci.com/gh/v0ltoz/react-datetimepicker) [![](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-advanced-datetimerange-picker.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-advanced-dat
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
simple-react-calendar
A simple react based calendar component to be used for selecting dates and date ranges
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
suc
semantic-ui-calendar-react
Datepicker react component based on semantic-ui-react components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ric
react-infinite-calendar
✨ Infinite scrolling date-picker built with React, with localization, range selection, themes, keyboard support, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-daterange-picker
A React based date range picker
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
553
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-bootstrap-datetimepicker
[DEPRECATED] A react.js datetime picker for bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
365
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-bootstrap-date-picker
React-Bootstrap based date picker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdp
rc-datetime-picker
React component for datetime picker by Moment.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-datepicker
A decent and pretty date picker to be used with ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ric
react-input-calendar
Datepicker widget react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rie
react-input-enhancements
Set of enhancements for input control
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn
react-numpad
A numpad for number, date and time, built with and for React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@trendmicro/react-datepicker
React DatePicker component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rk
react-kronos
A fast, intuitive, and elegant date and time picker for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwp
react-weekday-picker
Customizable weekday picker component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-calendar-pane
React calendar component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
