10 Best React Data Visualization Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
victory

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned

@projectstorm/react-diagrams

a super simple, no-nonsense diagramming library written in react that just works

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

kepler.gl

Kepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

reaflow

🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

reaviz

📊 Data visualization library for React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
react-d3-tree

🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

react-plotly.js

A plotly.js React component from Plotly 📈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
797
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-vis

Data Visualization Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
79.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
react-stockcharts

Highly customizable stock charts with ReactJS and d3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

victory-pie

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
199K
Last Commit
17d ago

victory-chart

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
194K
Last Commit
17d ago

victory-histogram

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
17d ago
react-dynamic-charts

A React library for creating animated charts visualizations based on dynamic data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
react-tech-tree

React visual tree components. Demo: https://ldd.github.io/react-tech-tree/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-super-responsive-table

Turn the tables on unresponsive data!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
2d ago

bizcharts

Powerful data visualization library based on G2 and React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
react-jsx-highcharts

Highcharts built with proper React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
377
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-leaflet-draw

React component for leaflet-draw on top of react-leaflet

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
17.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago

react-map-interaction

Add map like zooming and dragging to any element

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
9d ago

react-fusioncharts

ReactJS component for FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
@data-ui/shared

A collection of data-rich UI components 📈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@data-ui/xy-chart

A collection of data-rich UI components 📈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@data-ui/sparkline

A collection of data-rich UI components 📈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-trend

📈 Simple, elegant spark lines

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
semiotic

A redirect to the new site docs at nteract/semiotic

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-latex

React component to render Latex strings

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-d3-library

Open source library for using D3 in React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-flame-graph

React component for visualizing profiling data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
2yrs ago

molecule-3d-for-react

3D molecular visualization React component using 3Dmol.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago