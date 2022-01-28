Categories
10 Best React Data Visualization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
victory
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Slow
1
Abandoned
@projectstorm/react-diagrams
a super simple, no-nonsense diagramming library written in react that just works
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kepler.gl
Kepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
reaflow
🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
reaviz
📊 Data visualization library for React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
rdt
react-d3-tree
🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
react-plotly.js
A plotly.js React component from Plotly 📈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
797
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-vis
Data Visualization Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
79.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
rs
react-stockcharts
Highly customizable stock charts with ReactJS and d3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
victory-pie
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
199K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
victory-chart
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
194K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
victory-histogram
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdc
react-dynamic-charts
A React library for creating animated charts visualizations based on dynamic data.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
rtt
react-tech-tree
React visual tree components. Demo: https://ldd.github.io/react-tech-tree/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsr
react-super-responsive-table
Turn the tables on unresponsive data!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bizcharts
Powerful data visualization library based on G2 and React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Poor Documentation
rjh
react-jsx-highcharts
Highcharts built with proper React components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
377
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rld
react-leaflet-draw
React component for leaflet-draw on top of react-leaflet
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
17.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-map-interaction
Add map like zooming and dragging to any element
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-fusioncharts
ReactJS component for FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sha
@data-ui/shared
A collection of data-rich UI components 📈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
xc
@data-ui/xy-chart
A collection of data-rich UI components 📈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spa
@data-ui/sparkline
A collection of data-rich UI components 📈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-trend
📈 Simple, elegant spark lines
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sem
semiotic
A redirect to the new site docs at nteract/semiotic
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-latex
React component to render Latex strings
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-d3-library
Open source library for using D3 in React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-flame-graph
React component for visualizing profiling data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
molecule-3d-for-react
3D molecular visualization React component using 3Dmol.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
