styled-components

Visual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.6M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
290
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
31Highly Customizable

theme-ui

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable

jss

JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

styled-jsx

Full CSS support for JSX without compromises

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

emotion

👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable

polished

A lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.9M
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
goober

🥜 goober, a less than 1KB 🎉 css-in-js alternative with a familiar API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Performant
2Responsive Maintainers
1Great Documentation
react-responsive

CSS media queries in react - for responsive design, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
492K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use

linaria

Zero-runtime CSS in JS library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
styled-system

Responsive, theme-based style props for building design systems with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
617K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

radium

A toolchain for React component styling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
79.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

facepaint

Responsive style values for css-in-js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
558
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@emotion/css

👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.4M
Last Commit
23d ago

@stylelint/postcss-css-in-js

PostCSS syntax for parsing CSS in JS literals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago

@compiled/react

A familiar and performant compile time CSS-in-JS library for React.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
5d ago

@theme-ui/prism

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5d ago

@compiled/css

A familiar and performant compile time CSS-in-JS library for React.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
5d ago

postcss-js

PostCSS for React Inline Styles, Free Style and other CSS-in-JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
@stitches/core

CSS-in-JS with near-zero runtime, SSR, multi-variant support, and a best-in-class developer experience.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@linaria/core

Zero-runtime CSS in JS library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
8d ago

create-emotion-styled

👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
86.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
@xstyled/styled-components

A utility-first CSS-in-JS framework built for React. 💅👩‍🎤⚡️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
22d ago

@linaria/react

Zero-runtime CSS in JS library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
8d ago

@chakra-ui/parser

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
9d ago
nano-css

Distilled CSS-in-JS for gourmet developers

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
756K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@rebass/components

⬢ Style props for rapid UI development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@theme-ui/tailwind

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
5d ago

jsxstyle

Inline style system for React and Preact

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
aesthetic

🎨 Aesthetic is an end-to-end multi-platform styling framework that offers a strict design system, robust atomic CSS-in-JS engine, a structural style sheet specification (SSS), a low-runtime solution, and much more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
7mos ago
freestyler

5th generation CSS-in-JS library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
250
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
21hrs ago
@styled-system/css

Styled System for the `css` prop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
593K
Last Commit
postcss-jsx

PostCSS syntax for parsing CSS in JS literals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
498K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@stream-io/styled-components

Visual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
35.9K
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
10d ago

theming

Unified CSSinJS theming solution for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-css-in-js

(Deprecated) This didn't gain much popularity, and I've since decided to focus on a styled-components approach in my new tsstyled project.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
8mos ago
glamor

inline css for react et al

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

aphrodite

Framework-agnostic CSS-in-JS with support for server-side rendering, browser prefixing, and minimum CSS generation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
1yr ago
styled-normalize

normalize.css for styled-components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
101K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@quarkly/atomize

library for creating atomic react components

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-animations

A collection of animations for inline styles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@patternfly/react-styles

CSS-in-JS class maps and utilities for PatternFly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
postcss-styled

PostCSS syntax for parsing styled components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@indoqa/style-system

Indoqa frontend projects based on React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2mos ago

styled-is

A flag utility for styled-components

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago

aphrodite-jss

Aphrodite-like API on top of JSS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
style-it

Component for writing plaintext CSS in React apps -- isomorphic, scoped, FOUC-free, fully featured, CSS-in-JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

bootstrap-styled

Bootstrap Styled provide a chart 📜 and common utilities for writing UI components that can be shared and maintained globally for all the 🚀 ReactJS community. It permit an ecosystem of tools, components and variables to create standardized, sharable and highly customizable front-end modules.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-css-component

Injecting CSS via React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
734
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nano-style

Functional css-in-js for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
styled-selector

Get static CSS(-in-JS) selectors from React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
469
Last Commit
3yrs ago