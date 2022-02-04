Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React CSS-in-JS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
styled-components
Visual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.6M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
290
Top Feedback
32
Easy to Use
31
Great Documentation
31
Highly Customizable
theme-ui
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
3
Highly Customizable
jss
JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
styled-jsx
Full CSS support for JSX without compromises
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
emotion
👩🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
8
Highly Customizable
polished
A lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.9M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
goo
goober
🥜 goober, a less than 1KB 🎉 css-in-js alternative with a familiar API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Performant
2
Responsive Maintainers
1
Great Documentation
rr
react-responsive
CSS media queries in react - for responsive design, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
492K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
linaria
Zero-runtime CSS in JS library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ss
styled-system
Responsive, theme-based style props for building design systems with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
617K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
radium
A toolchain for React component styling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
79.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
facepaint
Responsive style values for css-in-js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
558
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@emotion/css
👩🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.4M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@stylelint/postcss-css-in-js
PostCSS syntax for parsing CSS in JS literals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@compiled/react
A familiar and performant compile time CSS-in-JS library for React.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@theme-ui/prism
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@compiled/css
A familiar and performant compile time CSS-in-JS library for React.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
postcss-js
PostCSS for React Inline Styles, Free Style and other CSS-in-JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@stitches/core
CSS-in-JS with near-zero runtime, SSR, multi-variant support, and a best-in-class developer experience.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@linaria/core
Zero-runtime CSS in JS library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
create-emotion-styled
👩🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
86.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sc
@xstyled/styled-components
A utility-first CSS-in-JS framework built for React. 💅👩🎤⚡️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@linaria/react
Zero-runtime CSS in JS library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/parser
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
nano-css
Distilled CSS-in-JS for gourmet developers
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
756K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@rebass/components
⬢ Style props for rapid UI development
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@theme-ui/tailwind
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jsxstyle
Inline style system for React and Preact
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aes
aesthetic
🎨 Aesthetic is an end-to-end multi-platform styling framework that offers a strict design system, robust atomic CSS-in-JS engine, a structural style sheet specification (SSS), a low-runtime solution, and much more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fre
freestyler
5th generation CSS-in-JS library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
250
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
21hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
css
@styled-system/css
Styled System for the `css` prop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
593K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pj
postcss-jsx
PostCSS syntax for parsing CSS in JS literals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
498K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@stream-io/styled-components
Visual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
35.9K
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
theming
Unified CSSinJS theming solution for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rci
react-css-in-js
(Deprecated) This didn't gain much popularity, and I've since decided to focus on a styled-components approach in my new tsstyled project.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gla
glamor
inline css for react et al
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
aphrodite
Framework-agnostic CSS-in-JS with support for server-side rendering, browser prefixing, and minimum CSS generation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sn
styled-normalize
normalize.css for styled-components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
101K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@quarkly/atomize
library for creating atomic react components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-animations
A collection of animations for inline styles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rs
@patternfly/react-styles
CSS-in-JS class maps and utilities for PatternFly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ps
postcss-styled
PostCSS syntax for parsing styled components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@indoqa/style-system
Indoqa frontend projects based on React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
styled-is
A flag utility for styled-components
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aphrodite-jss
Aphrodite-like API on top of JSS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
si
style-it
Component for writing plaintext CSS in React apps -- isomorphic, scoped, FOUC-free, fully featured, CSS-in-JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-styled
Bootstrap Styled provide a chart 📜 and common utilities for writing UI components that can be shared and maintained globally for all the 🚀 ReactJS community. It permit an ecosystem of tools, components and variables to create standardized, sharable and highly customizable front-end modules.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-css-component
Injecting CSS via React Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
734
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
nano-style
Functional css-in-js for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ss
styled-selector
Get static CSS(-in-JS) selectors from React components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
469
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package