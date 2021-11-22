Categories
10 Best React Cookies Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rp
redux-persist
persist and rehydrate a redux store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
3
Hard to Use
2
Slow
nc
next-cookies
Tiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rcc
react-cookie-consent
A small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
react-cookie
Load and save cookies within your React application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
@shopify/react-cookie
A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
68K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-banner
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-cookies
🍪 Load and save cookies with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ruc
react-use-cookie
A React hook for managing cookies with no dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-cookienotice
A lightweight & customizable cookie banner for your React App
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@palmabit/react-cookie-law
React Cookie Law is a cookie-info banner compliance with the GDPR and the EU cookie law. It allows the user to give consent in a granular way.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@edx/cookie-policy-banner
The edX cookie policy banner component implemented in React.
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-cookie-consent-notification
🍪 The package will help you display a notification of consent to the use of cookies on the site
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uc
@devhammed/use-cookie
Get, Set, Update and Delete Cookie using React Hooks.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
755
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
redux-cookies-middleware
redux-cookies-middleware is a Redux middleware which syncs a subset of your Redux store state with cookies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcd
react-cookie-disclaimer
🍰 The package will help you to display a notification about the use of cookies on the site
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-cookie-kit
XcooBee Cookie Kit - A comprehensive FOSS cookie manager. This is a mono-repo with multiple projects. See under packages.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uc
@use-hook/use-cookie
🍪 React Hook for Cookies based on js-cookie 🍪
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-cookiefirst
React helper component for CookieFirst cookie banner
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uncinc/react-cookie-compliance
GDPR friendly cookie compliance popup to prompt the user for consent.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@metomic/react
React component for getting user consent via Metomic
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-gdpr
React components for Cookies settings panel, cookie banner and redux store for GDPR Compliance websites
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-device-storage
Easy management of device storage for your React app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-mui-cookie-dialog
A cookie dialog in react based on material-ui.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rea
@cookie-consent/react
Cookie Consent React Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-overcooked
A cookie notice React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
