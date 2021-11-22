openbase logo
10 Best React Cookies Libraries

redux-persist

persist and rehydrate a redux store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
3Hard to Use
2Slow
next-cookies

Tiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-cookie-consent

A small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

react-cookie

Load and save cookies within your React application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned

@shopify/react-cookie

A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
68K
Last Commit
3d ago

@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-banner

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago
react-cookies

🍪 Load and save cookies with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
react-use-cookie

A React hook for managing cookies with no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-cookienotice

A lightweight & customizable cookie banner for your React App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
3d ago

@palmabit/react-cookie-law

React Cookie Law is a cookie-info banner compliance with the GDPR and the EU cookie law. It allows the user to give consent in a granular way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
11d ago

@edx/cookie-policy-banner

The edX cookie policy banner component implemented in React.

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-cookie-consent-notification

🍪 The package will help you display a notification of consent to the use of cookies on the site

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
9mos ago
@devhammed/use-cookie

Get, Set, Update and Delete Cookie using React Hooks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
755
Last Commit
1yr ago

redux-cookies-middleware

redux-cookies-middleware is a Redux middleware which syncs a subset of your Redux store state with cookies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-cookie-disclaimer

🍰 The package will help you to display a notification about the use of cookies on the site

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-cookie-kit

XcooBee Cookie Kit - A comprehensive FOSS cookie manager. This is a mono-repo with multiple projects. See under packages.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
@use-hook/use-cookie

🍪 React Hook for Cookies based on js-cookie 🍪

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-cookiefirst

React helper component for CookieFirst cookie banner

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@uncinc/react-cookie-compliance

GDPR friendly cookie compliance popup to prompt the user for consent.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
1yr ago

@metomic/react

React component for getting user consent via Metomic

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-gdpr

React components for Cookies settings panel, cookie banner and redux store for GDPR Compliance websites

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-device-storage

Easy management of device storage for your React app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-mui-cookie-dialog

A cookie dialog in react based on material-ui.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
@cookie-consent/react

Cookie Consent React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit

react-overcooked

A cookie notice React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago