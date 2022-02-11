Categories
10 Best React Cookie Consent Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rcc
react-cookie-consent
A small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
react-cookie
Load and save cookies within your React application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-banner
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-cookienotice
A lightweight & customizable cookie banner for your React App
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@palmabit/react-cookie-law
React Cookie Law is a cookie-info banner compliance with the GDPR and the EU cookie law. It allows the user to give consent in a granular way.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-cookie-consent-notification
🍪 The package will help you display a notification of consent to the use of cookies on the site
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-cookie-banner
React Cookie banner which can be automatically dismissed with a scroll. Because fuck The Cookie Law, that's why.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcm
@hashicorp/react-consent-manager
A GDPR-compliant Consent Manager
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
2.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
rcd
react-cookie-disclaimer
🍰 The package will help you to display a notification about the use of cookies on the site
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@enzsft/react-cookie-consents
Handle cookie consent with ease. 😲
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-gdpr
React components for Cookies settings panel, cookie banner and redux store for GDPR Compliance websites
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cuban-engineer/react-cookies-consent
React component for the managing the user awareness regarding cookies usage
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
