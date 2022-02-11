openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Cookie Consent Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rcc

react-cookie-consent

A small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

react-cookie

Load and save cookies within your React application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned

@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-banner

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago
rc

react-cookienotice

A lightweight & customizable cookie banner for your React App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
3d ago

@palmabit/react-cookie-law

React Cookie Law is a cookie-info banner compliance with the GDPR and the EU cookie law. It allows the user to give consent in a granular way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
11d ago
rcc

react-cookie-consent-notification

🍪 The package will help you display a notification of consent to the use of cookies on the site

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
9mos ago

react-cookie-banner

React Cookie banner which can be automatically dismissed with a scroll. Because fuck The Cookie Law, that's why.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rcm

@hashicorp/react-consent-manager

A GDPR-compliant Consent Manager

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
rcd

react-cookie-disclaimer

🍰 The package will help you to display a notification about the use of cookies on the site

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
1yr ago

@enzsft/react-cookie-consents

Handle cookie consent with ease. 😲

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rg

react-gdpr

React components for Cookies settings panel, cookie banner and redux store for GDPR Compliance websites

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@cuban-engineer/react-cookies-consent

React component for the managing the user awareness regarding cookies usage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago