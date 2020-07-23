Categories
10 Best React Container Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rdd
react-drag-drop-container
ReactJS drag and drop functionality for mouse and touch devices
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@uifabric/react-cards
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/layout
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
723
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/container-utilities
🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/container-accordion
🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/container-pagination
🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-full-screen
Fullscreen helper component for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
81.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-reflex
Resizable Flex layout container components for advanced React web applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-reverse-portal
Build an element once, move it anywhere
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-layouts
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
995
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ru
react-uid
Render-less container for generating UID for a11y, consistent react key, and any other good reason 🦄
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-container-query
📦 Modular responsive component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
id
@atlaskit/inline-dialog
An inline dialog is a pop-up container for small amounts of information. It can also contain controls.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcd
react-container-dimensions
Wrapper component that detects element resize and passes new dimensions down the tree. Based on https://github.com/wnr/element-resize-detector
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
21.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-static-container
Renders static content efficiently by allowing React to short-circuit the reconciliation process.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-infinite
A browser-ready efficient scrolling container based on UITableView
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rk
react-komposer
Feed data into React components by composing containers.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
739
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@trendmicro/react-grid-system
React Grid System component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
226
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-infinite-scroll-container
⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfc
react-fluid-container
Graceful dynamic/variable height animation
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
@hixme-ui/container
hixme-ui Container component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-container
A flexible container for laying out React apps. Part of TouchstoneJS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtc
react-transitioning-container
React component for easily transitioning your container size based on children 🎁
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
