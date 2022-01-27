openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best React Configuration Management Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-scripts

Set up a modern web app by running one command.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
3M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
648
Top Feedback
20Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
12Performant

@craco/craco

Create React App Configuration Override, an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
383K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
rar

react-app-rewired

Override create-react-app webpack configs without ejecting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
359K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
cc

customize-cra

Override webpack configurations for create-react-app 2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rgc

react-global-configuration

For setting a global config object managed as a requirement

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rt

react-toolkit

🧰 Toolkit to build React apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago