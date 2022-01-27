Categories
6 Best React Configuration Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-scripts
Set up a modern web app by running one command.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
3M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
648
Top Feedback
20
Easy to Use
18
Great Documentation
12
Performant
@craco/craco
Create React App Configuration Override, an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
383K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
rar
react-app-rewired
Override create-react-app webpack configs without ejecting
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
359K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
cc
customize-cra
Override webpack configurations for create-react-app 2.0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rgc
react-global-configuration
For setting a global config object managed as a requirement
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-toolkit
🧰 Toolkit to build React apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
