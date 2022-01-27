openbase logo
10 Best React Color Picker Libraries

react-colorful

🎨 A tiny (2,8 KB) color picker component for React and Preact apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
react-color

🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
18
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant

rc-color-picker

React ColorPicker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

@clayui/color-picker

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
3d ago
react-color-palette

🎨 Lightweight Color Picker component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
material-ui-color

The lightest colorpicker, palette, colorinput, colorbutton ⚡ No dependencies. It uses React hooks, support Typescript theming and more !

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
react-admin-color-input

<ColorInput> and <ColorField> components for admin-on-rest

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-eyedrop

Seamlessly integrate a static typed, fully-tested color-picking React component/hook!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5d ago