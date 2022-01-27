Categories
10 Best React Color Picker Libraries
react-colorful
🎨 A tiny (2,8 KB) color picker component for React and Preact apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
react-color
🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
18
13
Easy to Use
8
Great Documentation
6
Performant
rc-color-picker
React ColorPicker
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
@clayui/color-picker
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-color-palette
🎨 Lightweight Color Picker component for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-color
The lightest colorpicker, palette, colorinput, colorbutton ⚡ No dependencies. It uses React hooks, support Typescript theming and more !
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-admin-color-input
<ColorInput> and <ColorField> components for admin-on-rest
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
react-eyedrop
Seamlessly integrate a static typed, fully-tested color-picking React component/hook!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
