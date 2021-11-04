Categories
10 Best React Collapsable/Accordion Libraries
rc
react-collapsible
React component to wrap content in Collapsible element with trigger to open and close.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
463
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@chakra-ui/accordion
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-collapsible
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
59.3K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-accordion
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
40.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-dock
DevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.4K
Weekly Downloads
46.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Slow
@chakra-ui/collapse
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
610
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/accordion
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
30.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ep
@react-md/expansion-panel
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/react-accordions
🌱 garden React components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/container-accordion
🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uidu/accordion
Guidu is uidu's design system library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-collapse
React Collapse / Accordion
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
670K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-accessible-accordion
Accessible Accordion component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
688
Weekly Downloads
141K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-collapse
Component-wrapper for collapse animation with react-motion for elements with variable (and dynamic) height
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfa
react-fullpage-accordion
react-fullpage-accordion
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
@kunukn/react-collapse
Component-wrapper for collapse animation with CSS for elements with variable and dynamic height
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/accordion
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-collapsible-component
ReactJs collapsible accordion component. Light, simple and functional. Allows expand and collapse HTML content. Ready for use in your ReactJs application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nature-ui/collapse
Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfc
react-faq-component
React package to render FAQ section
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@faceless-ui/collapsibles
Expand and collapse anything or groups of anything, from anywhere
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
262
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vtex-components/accordion
Accordion component for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
852
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-css-collapse
Component-wrapper for collapse animation with css for elements with variable and dynamic height
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-sanfona
Accessible react accordion component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rma
@s-ui/react-molecule-accordion
> The accordion is the component that contains collapsible components that allows the user to expand or collapse the content. We use this component to reduce the content of a page or section.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
@hashicorp/react-accordion
A block that displays a set of title + content items, with content collapsed by default, but expandable to view. Also includes an optional heading for the block.
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
@scion-scxml/react-collapsible
React component to wrap content in Collapsible element with trigger to open and close.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
463
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-tabbordion
Universal, semantic and CSS-only supporting React state managing components for creating Accordions and Tabs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@accessible/accordion
🅰 An accessible and versatile accordion for React with keyboard navigation and labeling features taught in w3.org's WAI-ARIA accordion best practices example
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rla
react-light-accordion
Lightweight react accordion component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rta
@hashicorp/react-tabbed-accordion
Tabs with accordions nested inside
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
949
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
raa
react-aria-accordion
React accordion component that follows WAI-ARIA practices
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
350
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rra
react-responsive-accordion
React accordion component which is 100% responsive.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
333
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ruc
@react-pakistan/react-ui-collection
React UI Collection built upon React Storybook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-collapser
🏄♂• Basic, fast and lightweight React collapse component for your <App />
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acc
@blaze-react/accordion
Accordion component is a list of headers that hide or reveal additional content when selected.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mep
material-expansion-panel
A customizable Expansion Panel component for React, which follows Material Design specifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zippytech/react-toolkit
Professionally Built React Components - Made the React Way
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
220.8KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtc
react-tiny-collapse
Create expanding / collapsing sections in React with with css transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acc
@mbkit/accordion
A React component to display content in an accordion
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
raw
react-accordion-with-header
React accordion component with flexbox header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsu
react-semantic-ui-accordion-menu
An accordion menu build on top of react-router and react-semantic-ui
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-collapsy
Simple accordion component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
redux-accordion
A reusable and customisable accordion component for react/redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
@fenderdigital/react-accordion
Fender React UI Kit Accordion Component
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-accordion-components
React accordion component --- Convert a pair of headers and content panels into an accordion using React, React-motion
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-revolution
React Revolution - interactive react components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ira
@invisionag/iris-react-accordion
```js Accordion from '@invisionag/iris-react-accordion'; ```
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-divcreator
Create modern and interactive react websites modules!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
