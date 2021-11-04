openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Collapsable/Accordion Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rc

react-collapsible

React component to wrap content in Collapsible element with trigger to open and close.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
463
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@chakra-ui/accordion

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago

@radix-ui/react-collapsible

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
59.3K
Last Commit
12d ago

@radix-ui/react-accordion

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
40.4K
Last Commit
12d ago

react-dock

DevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.4K
Weekly Downloads
46.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Bleeding Edge
1Slow

@chakra-ui/collapse

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
610
Last Commit
9d ago

@reach/accordion

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
30.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ep

@react-md/expansion-panel

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

@zendeskgarden/react-accordions

🌱 garden React components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4d ago

@zendeskgarden/container-accordion

🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
12d ago

@uidu/accordion

Guidu is uidu's design system library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
5d ago

rc-collapse

React Collapse / Accordion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
670K
Last Commit
5mos ago

react-accessible-accordion

Accessible Accordion component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
688
Weekly Downloads
141K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
rc

react-collapse

Component-wrapper for collapse animation with react-motion for elements with variable (and dynamic) height

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rfa

react-fullpage-accordion

react-fullpage-accordion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3d ago
rc

@kunukn/react-collapse

Component-wrapper for collapse animation with CSS for elements with variable and dynamic height

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@welcome-ui/accordion

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
4d ago

react-collapsible-component

ReactJs collapsible accordion component. Light, simple and functional. Allows expand and collapse HTML content. Ready for use in your ReactJs application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@nature-ui/collapse

Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
6d ago
rfc

react-faq-component

React package to render FAQ section

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago

@faceless-ui/collapsibles

Expand and collapse anything or groups of anything, from anywhere

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
262
Last Commit
5mos ago

@vtex-components/accordion

Accordion component for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
852
Last Commit
7mos ago

react-css-collapse

Component-wrapper for collapse animation with css for elements with variable and dynamic height

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rs

react-sanfona

Accessible react accordion component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rma

@s-ui/react-molecule-accordion

> The accordion is the component that contains collapsible components that allows the user to expand or collapse the content. We use this component to reduce the content of a page or section.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
ra

@hashicorp/react-accordion

A block that displays a set of title + content items, with content collapsed by default, but expandable to view. Also includes an optional heading for the block.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
rc

@scion-scxml/react-collapsible

React component to wrap content in Collapsible element with trigger to open and close.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
463
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
rt

react-tabbordion

Universal, semantic and CSS-only supporting React state managing components for creating Accordions and Tabs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@accessible/accordion

🅰 An accessible and versatile accordion for React with keyboard navigation and labeling features taught in w3.org's WAI-ARIA accordion best practices example

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rla

react-light-accordion

Lightweight react accordion component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rta

@hashicorp/react-tabbed-accordion

Tabs with accordions nested inside

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
949
Last Commit
raa

react-aria-accordion

React accordion component that follows WAI-ARIA practices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
350
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rra

react-responsive-accordion

React accordion component which is 100% responsive.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
333
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ruc

@react-pakistan/react-ui-collection

React UI Collection built upon React Storybook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
rc

react-collapser

🏄‍♂• Basic, fast and lightweight React collapse component for your <App />

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
2yrs ago
acc

@blaze-react/accordion

Accordion component is a list of headers that hide or reveal additional content when selected.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
mep

material-expansion-panel

A customizable Expansion Panel component for React, which follows Material Design specifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@zippytech/react-toolkit

Professionally Built React Components - Made the React Way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rtc

react-tiny-collapse

Create expanding / collapsing sections in React with with css transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
10mos ago
acc

@mbkit/accordion

A React component to display content in an accordion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
raw

react-accordion-with-header

React accordion component with flexbox header

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
1yr ago
rsu

react-semantic-ui-accordion-menu

An accordion menu build on top of react-router and react-semantic-ui

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-collapsy

Simple accordion component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ra

redux-accordion

A reusable and customisable accordion component for react/redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
ra

@fenderdigital/react-accordion

Fender React UI Kit Accordion Component

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
rac

react-accordion-components

React accordion component --- Convert a pair of headers and content panels into an accordion using React, React-motion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rr

react-revolution

React Revolution - interactive react components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
ira

@invisionag/iris-react-accordion

```js Accordion from '@invisionag/iris-react-accordion'; ```

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
rd

react-divcreator

Create modern and interactive react websites modules!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit