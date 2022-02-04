Categories
10 Best React Clock Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rc
react-clock
An analog clock for your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
57.7K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rlc
react-live-clock
React clock with time-zones
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acr
analog-clock-react
🕰 A customizable analog clock built using React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@uiw/react-clock
An analog clock for your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsf
react-simple-flipclock
A simple flip clock build with React, moment, styled-components and CSS animation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdc
react-digital-clock
A simple digital clock implementation in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-analog-clock
A themable React clock component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
xrf
x-react-flipclock
Simple NPM package for React to display Flip Clock. Examples are at https://xims.github.io/x-react-flipclock
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tdc
themed-digital-clock
A digital clock with a dark and a light theme
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cr
clock-react
A react digital clock component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tac
themed-analog-clock
An analog clock with a dark and a light theme
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-analogue-clock
An Analog Clock built with react and typescript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-awesome-clock
A clock component build in react using moment and other libraries. It can be used in all kind of React applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
arc
apeman-react-clock
apeman react package for clock components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-clockwall
Digital Clock made with React JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbc
react-binary-clock
A binary clock is a clock that displays the time of day in a binary format.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
chameleon-clock
An efficient clock component build by react, and supports extend its dial and pointer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
achimcc-clock
A simple React clock to test react-create-library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrc
ras-react-component
analog clock. react component.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcs
react-clock-select
A simple react component to select time in 12 hour or 24 hours format.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xrc
x-react-clock
A custom element wrapper for react-clock.
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
@berserk-code/react-clock
Canvas clock component for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ruc
react-use-clock-hook
react-use-clock-hook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpc
react-polar-clock
Polar clock for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mc
meta-clock
A clock component for React
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bcr
binary-clock-react
A binary clock component in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-circle-clock
React circle clock component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-svg-clock
A simple react svg clock
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-summer-wars-world-clock
React Component of World Clock in Summer Wars
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@adactive/arc-clock
Adsum React Components
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfc
react-flip-clock-en
react 翻页时钟计时器插件
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kc
kaguya-clock
A easy, light, configurable, multiplatform, JavaScript clock plugin, support TypeScript/react/vue/ng/jquery/Vanilla JS/ect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package