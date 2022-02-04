openbase logo
10 Best React Clock Libraries

rc

react-clock

An analog clock for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
57.7K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rlc

react-live-clock

React clock with time-zones

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
acr

analog-clock-react

🕰 A customizable analog clock built using React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
4mos ago

@uiw/react-clock

An analog clock for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago
rsf

react-simple-flipclock

A simple flip clock build with React, moment, styled-components and CSS animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
1yr ago
rdc

react-digital-clock

A simple digital clock implementation in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rac

react-analog-clock

A themable React clock component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
4yrs ago
xrf

x-react-flipclock

Simple NPM package for React to display Flip Clock. Examples are at https://xims.github.io/x-react-flipclock

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tdc

themed-digital-clock

A digital clock with a dark and a light theme

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
cr

clock-react

A react digital clock component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tac

themed-analog-clock

An analog clock with a dark and a light theme

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
rac

react-analogue-clock

An Analog Clock built with react and typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
rac

react-awesome-clock

A clock component build in react using moment and other libraries. It can be used in all kind of React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
arc

apeman-react-clock

apeman react package for clock components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
rc

react-clockwall

Digital Clock made with React JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rbc

react-binary-clock

A binary clock is a clock that displays the time of day in a binary format.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cc

chameleon-clock

An efficient clock component build by react, and supports extend its dial and pointer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
ac

achimcc-clock

A simple React clock to test react-create-library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
rrc

ras-react-component

analog clock. react component.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
rcs

react-clock-select

A simple react component to select time in 12 hour or 24 hours format.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
xrc

x-react-clock

A custom element wrapper for react-clock.

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rc

@berserk-code/react-clock

Canvas clock component for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
ruc

react-use-clock-hook

react-use-clock-hook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rpc

react-polar-clock

Polar clock for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mc

meta-clock

A clock component for React

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
bcr

binary-clock-react

A binary clock component in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
rcc

react-circle-clock

React circle clock component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
rsc

react-svg-clock

A simple react svg clock

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsw

react-summer-wars-world-clock

React Component of World Clock in Summer Wars

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

@adactive/arc-clock

Adsum React Components

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rfc

react-flip-clock-en

react 翻页时钟计时器插件

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
kc

kaguya-clock

A easy, light, configurable, multiplatform, JavaScript clock plugin, support TypeScript/react/vue/ng/jquery/Vanilla JS/ect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago